New England town under pressure from chain stores and cell phone
towers, its old family farms struggling, comes Hattie Kong,
half-Chinese and newly widowed.
Soon she is joined by the teenaged daughter of a Cambodian
immigrant family on the run from their past, as well as a former
love from her youth -- all, in their own ways, seeking new lives
in the novel "World and Town," by Gish Jen.
Evangelical Christians, globalisation and Asian youth gangs
-- inspired partly by Jen's visits to a court near her home in
Cambridge, Massachusetts -- come into play as Hattie and the
other characters try to figure out where they fit in the world.
Jen, who looked at family identity in her previous book,
"The Love Wife," spoke to Reuters about difference, perspective
and outsiders.
Q: There are a lot of layers of difference and
insiders/outsiders in the book, what are your thoughts on this?
A: "In the stereotyped idea of the 'immigrant novel,' it's
the immigrant who's different, and it's enough to have come from
China -- you're Chinese and you came to America, that's all we
really need to know about you. Then there's monolithic white
America. But I think neither is true. It seems to me that many
Americans have a sense of difference, and I think most people
actually feel marked in one way or another. If it's not by
widowhood, it's by their being a single woman, or here in
Cambridge it's being from the Midwest or the South.
"There are many ways in which people actually do feel both
inside and outside, so it reflects my perception of what America
is. I think there's a tendency in a book about an immigrant to
think that only the immigrant feels like an outsider, but my
observation has been that that is just not the case."
Q: In "The Love Wife" there are also a lot of questions
about what makes a family, and identity.
A: "Well, I'm very interested in the construction of
identity. That includes the construction of individual identity,
and also national identity. And if you're interested in the
construction of national identity, especially if you're coming
as I do from a background of China, you have to ask yourself: is
identity a matter of choice, or a matter of blood? Of course,
identity as a matter of blood was a given, up until recently, in
China, and identity as a matter of choice defines America.
"Once you become interested in that, it's a natural thing to
look from these constructions of nationhood, to constructions of
family. I guess that's to say that I saw a family with mixed
biological and adopted children as very much an American
phenomenon, which is both something that you would only find in
America. When something writ small is emblematic of the whole."
Q: How do you work?
A: "I'm a very intuitive writer. I know that sounds funny
because, when all's said and done, there's a lot of echoing.
Everything relates to everything else on several levels, but I
don't really know myself how that happens. I guess rewriting.
"Gertrude Stein said that the artist always works by
locating the world within himself. I always wish that she had
said 'herself' -- but there is a certain truth to that. We
internalize the world, and as we internalize the world we
develop nerves in response to that. I try to look for a nerve in
myself, and if I find one it'll frequently generate stories of
its own accord. So I try to write those stories down."
Q: Do you tend to start from a scene, or do you start with a
character that starts speaking to you, or does it vary?
A: "It varies. But I will say that at some level, there's
something that I can't let go of. So there's some kind of base
commitment. In this book, I think the base commitment was to
those kids in that courtroom. 'The Love Wife' started because I
had a child who's very fair, her father is Caucasian. We would
be out and I had a German nanny, and everyone thought the German
nanny was the mother, and I was the nanny. They would ask me,
'do you have any free hours?' I wrote partly out of a sense of
amusement -- wow, here's material -- but there's no question
that at some level I wrote in defense of that child. I am
writing this book to make the world a better place, that my
child can live in it."
Q: Have you ever been pigeonholed because of ethnicity?
A: "I think there is a way in which I feel it has been a
tremendous advantage to me as a writer, because I have a
different perspective and I have a revealing perspective. But I
hate it when that gets turned into 'you're just an
Asian-American identity.' I have a perspective on Asia that
Asians themselves don't have, and that I have a perspective on
America that many Americans don't. It's the insider-outsider
thing.
"I think that when you get pigeonholed it seems that
therefore your dominant narrative is about trying to belong. I'm
not exactly sure that's what Asian-Americanness means to me. To
me, it's about this whole vision, which I would not trade for
the world. When they say 'oh, you're a Chinese-American writer,'
well, I am a Chinese-American writer, but I'm not sure that
Chinese-American writer means the same thing to me as it does to
the people who are labeling me. To me, Chinese-American writer
means you're used to looking at things a little differently. To
me it's almost like a way of being in the world.
"It's a lot more than how do I fit into white America and am
I being discriminated against, questions that do not interest me
at all. It goes right up to the American level -- is America
still a place where we can start over? This was the great land
of rebirth, and is it still that for these people? Everyone has
come to this town to start over, but can they start over? Can
they make the town their own? That's the big American question."
