that his new book, "The Keillor Reader," is the capstone to his
more than 40-year career as a writer, humorist and host of the
popular radio program "A Prairie Home Companion."
The book collects for the first time many Keillor stories,
essays and his signature Prairie monologues, along with new
works, including "Cheerfulness," an essay dedicated to his
mother.
Keillor, 71, spoke with Reuters about the book, fame, his
career and America.
Q: How did the idea for this book come about?
A: It was my publisher's idea and I wasn't that eager to do
it because it had a memorial feel about it. I'm not done writing
yet. I still have some distance to cover. But I was intrigued by
the idea of going back over and looking at my books, which I
don't do.
Q: How are you different from your radio persona?
A: On the radio I talk, and in real life I don't. I'm a
writer, and writers are observers. I talk minimally, just enough
to get by. I don't walk around the house and do monologues. With
friends, I listen to what people have to say, because that's my
material. I don't have any urge to entertain if people are over.
Q: What can you get from performing on radio that you can't
get from writing?
A: You're able to talk to people who are in need of company.
That's what radio is for. It's for somebody driving alone in a
car, for people who are laid up home, for kids who are bored. We
have a lot of listeners who are in prison. When we do a show,
we're standing on a stage in front of people who've paid $30,
$40, $50, but the show is not for them. It's for people who
don't have money and they need some cheap entertainment. Writing
- I write for myself.
Q: You've talked about being initially uncomfortable with
the fame you received from Prairie, and in 1987 you stopped the
show for a few years. How do you feel about fame now?
A: It just came on so fast. It was a lot of pressure. I
reacted badly to it. I just wanted to be anonymous, to go sit in
a room and write. Now? It's a wonderful life. Everything settles
down. I'm embarrassed by having done what I did. I think I ought
to go into business as an adviser to people who become suddenly
famous, young rock n' roll stars and actors. I should hang out
my shingle as a celebrity adviser.
Q: What comforts and dismays you most about America today?
A: I get together sometimes with people in college, in their
early 20s. I'm very impressed by their social skills, by their
wits. They're very funny, and ambitious without being arrogant.
I remember being terribly uncomfortable and shy, and sort of
reclusive at that age. Young people I know are much more
socially aware.
I think my generation is a lost cause. They're just all
fading away. I don't think we were a particularly distinguished
generation. So I'm glad to see this spirit among young people. I
enjoy hanging around them to the extent that they let me do
that, which they do because I generally pick up the check.
Politics, of course, the same thing that dismays most
people. Politics has really lost the sense of the middle. And
that means there's a kind of permanent war in the political
world. It's not the worst era, it's not like the mid-19th
century, and we're going through fairly reasonably good times
compared to other parts of the world, but it just seems as if
politics is not so rooted in the real world as it used to be.
Q: When and where do you tend to come up with ideas for your
monologues?
A: They come from life, from real life. They're just stories
about people, some stories I've heard from friends and family
and other things I hear from strangers.
This last week was about spring cleaning and about
conflicted feelings about lawn care.
