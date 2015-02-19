NEW YORK Feb 19 Best-selling English author Sophie Kinsella is back in shopping mode with her latest novel, "Shopaholic to the Stars," which takes her intrepid heroine to Hollywood.

It has been four years since the release of the last book in the best-selling series about the life of a former financial journalist and compulsive shopper named Becky Bloomwood.

In "Shopaholic to the Stars," she relocates to Los Angeles with her husband and begins a career as a stylist but her Hollywood adventure may not be what she was expecting.

Madeleine Wickham, who writes under the pen name of Sophie Kinsella, spoke with Reuters about how her childhood shaped her imagination and the popularity of her books.

Q: You grew up in a family of writers. How much impact has this had on you?

A: In my family story telling was truly valued. My parents told us an invented story every night. My mother would create these amazing characters and fantasy series and this all had an effect on me growing up.

Q: How did you conceive the shopaholic series?

A: My "Visa bill moment" was my starting point. I was shopping and I had a vision of a girl, really myself, opening a Visa bill and experiencing all the emotions you feel when you look at your Visa bill, from denial to anger and disbelief. I saw the comedy in shopping, which no author had yet explored.

Q: The series is more than a decade old, how do you keep readers interested?

A: I write stories which interest me and that is how I've always written. Becky Bloomwood is always fresh because when I write about her I feel exhilarated. She is funny, silly and gets into so much mischief. For those reasons I am always dying to know what happens with her next.

Q: What advice would you give to people who want to get into comic writing?

A: Don't be happy with the first draft. You have to write and re-write. With comedy you need to be tough on yourself but equally, not afraid to put yourself out there. The best comedy comes from truthful and embarrassing places.

Q: The film, "Confessions of a Shopaholic," was based on your books. Will there be another movie?

A: I haven't heard of any firm plans to make a sequel although with the movie world you never know.