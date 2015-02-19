By Ngozi Kemjika
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 19 Best-selling English author
Sophie Kinsella is back in shopping mode with her latest novel,
"Shopaholic to the Stars," which takes her intrepid heroine to
Hollywood.
It has been four years since the release of the last book in
the best-selling series about the life of a former financial
journalist and compulsive shopper named Becky Bloomwood.
In "Shopaholic to the Stars," she relocates to Los Angeles
with her husband and begins a career as a stylist but her
Hollywood adventure may not be what she was expecting.
Madeleine Wickham, who writes under the pen name of Sophie
Kinsella, spoke with Reuters about how her childhood shaped her
imagination and the popularity of her books.
Q: You grew up in a family of writers. How much impact has
this had on you?
A: In my family story telling was truly valued. My parents
told us an invented story every night. My mother would create
these amazing characters and fantasy series and this all had an
effect on me growing up.
Q: How did you conceive the shopaholic series?
A: My "Visa bill moment" was my starting point. I was
shopping and I had a vision of a girl, really myself, opening a
Visa bill and experiencing all the emotions you feel when you
look at your Visa bill, from denial to anger and disbelief. I
saw the comedy in shopping, which no author had yet explored.
Q: The series is more than a decade old, how do you keep
readers interested?
A: I write stories which interest me and that is how I've
always written. Becky Bloomwood is always fresh because when I
write about her I feel exhilarated. She is funny, silly and gets
into so much mischief. For those reasons I am always dying to
know what happens with her next.
Q: What advice would you give to people who want to get into
comic writing?
A: Don't be happy with the first draft. You have to write and
re-write. With comedy you need to be tough on yourself but
equally, not afraid to put yourself out there. The best comedy
comes from truthful and embarrassing places.
Q: The film, "Confessions of a Shopaholic," was based on
your books. Will there be another movie?
A: I haven't heard of any firm plans to make a sequel
although with the movie world you never know.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)