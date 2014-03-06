By Thomas Escritt
| AMSTERDAM, March 6
AMSTERDAM, March 6 Dutch writer and comedian
Herman Koch's novel "Summerhouse with Swimming Pool" follows hot
on the heels of "The Dinner", a study of racism, madness and
death in an outwardly respectable middle-class family which
proved a surprise international hit.
Due to be published in English in June, "Summerhouse with
Swimming Pool" tells the story of a wealthy, successful and
embittered doctor who treats everybody who is anybody in
Amsterdam's cultural elite. It is written with the same savage
humour that made its predecessor such a success.
"The Dinner", already a film in Dutch, is in the early
stages of being made into a Hollywood movie directed by
Australian actress Cate Blanchett, who won the best actress
Oscar on Sunday for her role in Woody Allen's "Blue Jasmine".
Koch spoke to Reuters at the Hague Writers Unlimited
Festival about "The Dinner," his subsequent novels, and how he
looks back nostalgically at the risk-taking, smoking days of his
youth.
Q: What was it about "The Dinner" that you think made it so
popular around the world?
A: Parents are always curious about what their children are
up to when they're not around. It's universal for parents to ask
themselves how drunk their daughter is when she's not with them.
We're also always curious about people's hidden lives: the
next-door neighbour with the cats might seem very nice. But
maybe he's a serial killer or something?
Q: Are you exploring themes that are specifically Dutch or
are they more universal?
A: These themes are particularly easy to explore in the
Netherlands, where most forms of discrimination are such a taboo
that people are reluctant to talk about them. I was playing with
the idea of a politically correct Social Democrat politician who
suddenly found that his principles are put to the test in his
private life - what does he do?
Q: What is it about writing novels that appeals to you?
A: The interesting thing about writing for me is that I know
I can very easily be persuaded to change my mind. In a novel,
you can hold every opinion on a subject simultaneously, using
different characters to advance opposing opinions. You can weave
all your own doubts into the storyline. If I'm writing a
character who opposes euthanasia - something I believe in - I
want to give that character all the credit in the world, so he
can't be ridiculed.
Q: What's your next novel to appear in English?
A: "Summerhouse with Swimming Pool", appearing in June, is
about an Amsterdam doctor who's bored sick after having treated
his patients for 30 years. One of his many famous patients, an
actor, suddenly dies. In the first chapter this doctor tells us
that he faces prosecution because of the medical error that
killed his patient.
Q: Your books are very critical of Dutch society, addressing
people's fears about topics from tolerance to euthanasia and
healthcare.
A: In my next book, "Dear Mr M.", which is about to appear
in Dutch, I have a scene where two characters lament that the
world used to talk about how progressive the Dutch were when it
came to things like drugs, euthanasia and gay marriage.
Now, they complain the world only talks about Holland's
right-wing extremists. And of course this really bothers them,
because it makes them wonder if this tolerance was the only
sellable thing the Dutch had.
When we say we are tolerant, what we're really saying is
that we are superior to the person we're tolerating: starting
from the border with France and eastwards, we're saying it's all
a jungle, and we have a better-organised society.
It's like we've had to grow up as that image of the tolerant
Netherlands faded. We have finally realised that we might be
just as afraid of foreigners as everybody else.
Q: The world sees the Netherlands as this haven of tolerance
and liberalism - has it become more conservative?
A: Something has been lost. We grew up in the 1960s and
1970s, when smoking and heavy drinking were better regarded than
going for a jog. Now it's the other way round. Me too: I quit
smoking 15 years ago, and I've taken up running. This idea of
living a high-risk life, dying young - that's lost everywhere,
not just in Holland.
Occasionally, I see news of a riot, of a party advertised on
Facebook and going wrong when hordes of teenagers swamp the
village, and I think: "Finally, something fun is happening
again!"
I'd never be such a good writer if I hadn't smoked. I needed
that experience of taking risks and not worrying about
preserving my health. But I certainly miss it. I occasionally
discuss with my wife taking up smoking again if we're ever
diagnosed with a terminal illness.
The characters in "Summerhouse in Swimming Pool" are smoking
all the time. It's a way of vicariously smoking while I write.
It's not just smoking. Once, all writers were alcoholics,
and now even Haruki Murakami goes out jogging. Something has
been lost: my dream is to be both an alcoholic and in good
health.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Michael Roddy and
Raissa Kasolowsky)