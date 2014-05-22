LONDON May 22 At 27, Eimear McBride was a young
Irish author with a string of rejections from agents and
publishers.
"They said my writing was very bold, and brave, but they
didn't know how to sell it. It didn't fit into any niche," she
told Reuters.
One publisher even offered to produce her novel as memoir.
"They didn't seem concerned that this hadn't happened to me.
The attitude was, 'Oh well, some of it's true'."
Ten years later she is holding a clutch of nominations for
literary prizes for the same debut book: "A Girl is a
Half-formed Thing."
Winner of the Goldsmiths Prize 2013, shortlisted for the
Folio Prize, the Bailey's Prize for Fiction, the Kerry Group
Irish Novel of the Year Award; and longlisted for the Desmond
Elliot Prize - what does all that recognition feel like?
"Wonderful. I thought it would be in the drawer forever, so
to have recognition, see people react and know that I have
achieved the effect I wanted to achieve, is great."
McBride's work is a dark story of a young woman's
relationship with her brother, set in an Ireland of religious
oppression and sexual abuse. Her protagonist goes on a journey
of spectacular self-destruction in an attempt to flee her
demons.
"I really didn't want to write that sort of character,'
McBride said. "Especially I didn't want to write about sex and
religion in Ireland, but it just became that story that I had to
tell, so I just had to go with it. Maybe there are some things
you have to get out of your system."
What is remarkable about McBride as an author is not her
subject matter, but the style of her prose, which is almost
alchemical in effect. Sentences are disordered, word order
reinvented, words themselves created new.
To read her work requires both intense concentration and
letting go of convention. As McBride says, you have to
"experience the book from the inside out".
Hailed as a brave new voice in fiction, she has been likened
to another Irish literary great, James Joyce. Eventually finding
an outlet in micro-publisher Galley Beggar Press, (it was their
second book, and she was paid an advance of 600 pounds ($1,000))
she has now been championed by Faber & Faber, who have recently
published "A Girl Is a Half-formed Thing" to a wider readership.
This is what else McBride had to say about her writing:
Q: What an extraordinary book. Did you set out to write
something that challenges the perceived view of what good
writing is?
A: I was interested to explore if there was another way for
a reader to experience a book: to experience reading. What I
wanted was for the writing to be visceral. I use simple
vocabulary, it's not worthy, or complicated. It was making the
language work harder, constructing the phrases. So that the book
is not in the words, it's in the phrase.
Q: You have been compared to James Joyce because of a
similarity in style to his novel "Ulysses" and your Irish
upbringing. What are your influences?
A: Really, Joyce. Really, "Ulysses". It changed how I
thought about writing. He pointed the way that there was this
part of human experience that can't be described in grammatical,
in literal ways. That caught my interest. But I think we're
after very different things. I'm after a more human experience
for the reader, than intellectual.
Q: Why this tortured character?
A: When I was writing the book I was very angry and
disillusioned and wanted to write about what was happening in
Ireland, what religion has done to the women in my country. At
the time, there was a case where a teenage girl was raped but
prevented from travelling to England for an abortion. It made an
impression on me.
Q: Do you see sexual abuse as a particular problem in
Ireland?
A: Sexual abuse is not more prevalent in Ireland, but how
hidden it is can be a problem. The Irish response to a problem
is denial, which links back to religion: the inability to have
an adult conversation about sex, let alone talk about sexual
abuse.
Q: Religious guilt and sexual abuse - critics might say this
is familiar territory for an Irish writer?
A: That's a lazy, easy thing to say. She's not a victim.
She's constantly trying to make choices, even though it goes
disastrously wrong. She suffers, but she's not just a weak,
wounded female. She grows up in a society where there is no
vocabulary to speak about sex. Her promiscuity is her trying to
keep control. She chooses: she can make this choice. Whatever
people's moral perspective on that, it is her choice to make.
Q: The novel is about a relationship between a brother and
sister. How would you describe that relationship?
A: I think it is a love story between a brother and sister
and they are emotionally bound up. It's about love and the
complexities of that. Often people think that sibling
relationships are simple, but actually sibling relationship can
be complicated as well. It never tips over into incest.
Q: Publishers in the past have offered to produce the book
as memoir. Is there anything autobiographical in the book?
A: I did lose one of my brothers in a similar way. He was
ill with a brain tumour and died. But it is definitely not
memoir; it is fiction. Memoir is the monster of publishing; it's
taking over everything. As if because you say 'it happened' it
gives your writing legitimacy: you have something for nothing
because the reader is on your side and believes every word.
Q: You no longer live in Ireland. Why?
A: No particular reason. Although Ireland is a difficult
place to live. It's a country that's very approachable when you
visit - but there's a point of cut-off that unless you are
family, or part of that community for generations, you are
always on the outside.
Q: How does it feel to create so much expectation about what
you next publish?
A: It is odd. Because I haven't worked my way through
publishing, there are lots of things I don't know. I'm very
naive. I'm always asking at Faber, 'What do you do?' I feel like
a complete beginner.
