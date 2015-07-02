By Giles Elgood
LONDON, July 2 It's now clear, Sean McFate says
in his new book, "The Modern Mercenary", that when nation states
spent nearly 400 years officially discouraging soldiers of
fortune, it was the exception rather than the rule.
There were mercenaries on the battlefields of Europe long
before the Peace of Westphalia in 1648, when it was agreed that
military force was the preserve of governments.
And now, says McFate, a former soldier who teaches at
Georgetown University in Washington, the mercenaries are back,
in strength, and are not going away.
Private military contractors, or PMCs, are flourishing again
because they cost less than standing armies and their presence
in a war zone is less politically sensitive than large numbers
of regular soldiers.
McFate says we are seeing a return to the type of warfare
seen in the Middle Ages, when mercenary bands roamed northern
Italy and elsewhere. As the global political landscape
fragments, we are reverting to a free market for military force.
"The implications of this are enormous," McFate says, "since
it suggests that international relations in the 21st century
will have more in common with the 12th century than with the
20th."
McFate answered questions from Reuters about why he wrote
about mercenaries and what they are like.
Q: Why did you choose this topic?
A: I am a former U.S. Army paratrooper who became a private
military contractor in Africa. Much has been written about this
secretive industry, much of it wrong. As an industry insider, I
wanted to write a book that would inform rather than provoke,
and look beyond Iraq and Afghanistan. Today a global market for
force is emerging, but what does it mean when you have an
industry vested in conflict going to the most conflict-prone
areas in the world? This question haunts me.
Q: Is the growing use of mercenaries a cause for alarm?
A: Private militaries have the power to reshape
international relations. If anyone with wealth can wage war for
any reason they like, then rich people and corporations can
become new superpowers. Worse, linking profit motive to killing
incentivises mercenaries to start and elongate wars for money,
and prey on the weak when unemployed. A world with mercenaries
will mean more war, as we saw in the Middle Ages, when they were
common and everyone, kings, cities, rich families, popes, hired
private armies. This will change how and why we fight, and will
foster what I call "Durable Disorder": a world order that
contains rather than solves problems.
Q: How have mercenaries changed since the Middle Ages?
A: Private military companies like Blackwater are not
mercenaries but "military enterprisers": companies that augment
national armies in a public-private partnership with a
government client. Historical examples include Wallenstein from
the Thirty Years War. By contrast, mercenary firms like
Executive Outcomes independently wage wars. PMCs can easily
become mercenaries and vice versa, depending on the client.
Until recently, PMCs have been dominant but now mercenaries are
appearing in Nigeria, Ukraine, Somalia and elsewhere.
Q: Is there any mercenary figure you find particularly
interesting?
A: Sir John Hawkwood was an English mercenary, or
condottiere (contractor in old Italian), in the 14th century,
and led the White Company. Contrary to the later invectives of
Machiavelli against mercenaries, Hawkwood served Florence
loyally, and they even honoured him with a monument in the
cathedral. He also served as England's ambassador to the Roman
court, and joined Chaucer and Petrarch at a wedding feast for
King Edward III's son.
