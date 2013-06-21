By Elaine Lies
| TOKYO, June 21
TOKYO, June 21 They're a familiar sight around
the world, whether in northern Japan or southern Argentina: a
pair of men in dark suits, with nameplates, often riding
bicycles as they go about their job preaching the Mormon
religion.
"Elders", Ryan McIlvain's debut novel, illuminates the lives
of one such pair, American Elder McLeod and his Brazilian
counterpart Elder Passos, through their frustrating daily round
of knocking on doors and missionary work, the service that all
adult Mormons must perform.
McIlvain, a former Mormon who went to Brazil on his mission,
spoke about his book and basing fiction on his own life.
Q: How did this book get going?
A: It's something I know a lot about just by virtue of the
fact that I was a Mormon missionary. More broadly, I thought it
would be interesting to pay very close attention to the interior
lives of two Mormon missionaries, people that we see almost
exclusively from the outside ... They're so lonely, the
pressures they face on a daily basis are so tremendous. Because
of the nature of their work, they're seen as annoying at best
and predatory at worst.
Q: Are a lot of the events in the book your own?
A: I gave some of my own experiences to McLeod and Passos,
particularly mental experiences, to the extent that McLeod
doubts and Passos feels a worldly longing for success. But the
behavior themselves was where the fiction started to take over.
The experience of being a missionary is the experience of
being a permanent foreigner, you wear this nametag and uniform
that is meant to mark you out as different so you never feel
that you can just blend in or have a lazy afternoon. You always
feel on call and in fact, you are. Mormon missionaries are told
to believe that they've received a call from God and that
involves certain responsibilities. So instead of going to
parties or football games or whatever your average 19 to
20-year-old does, they go out and preach the Gospel for two
years.
Q: What was it like to put the fictional stamp on some of
your own experiences and take it to the next level?
A: If a memory or an image surfaced and it felt like it
would serve the story well, I'd put it in there ... The fiction
kind of existed in its own world with its own set of needs and
its own expedient rhythms that were different from the reality
and that would be different from the needs of a non-fiction
writer. Now it's funny, as I look back, I started to confuse
what was real and what I'd embellished onto the real. There's
something sad about that. I've now muddied the waters of my
memories a little bit, I've kind of lost hold of that time.
Q: People talk about "the great Mormon novel"? What do you
think about that idea?
A: I came to the material a little hesitantly, because I was
nervous about being seen as a Mormon writer or someone that
could be pigeon-holed. But I think that fear is almost
universal. I remember reading Roth or Bellow as I was growing up
... They would very much bristle if someone tried to describe
them as Jewish writers even though the vast majority of their
protagonists were Jewish. People don't want to be labeled for
fear of being dismissed or marginalised, maybe. So I don't
identify as a Mormon writer - but then again, I'm not sure who
would. You just want to be a writer who happens to take up this
subject and that subject.
Q: In this book, there's a lot of questions the characters
face about their beliefs. Is it common to be thrown into your
mission experience and have a lot of questions?
A: Yes, I think it is. First of all, it's such a formative
time. Young men serve at 19, typically, and young women at least
until very recently served their missions at 21. Whether it's 19
or 21, your mind is still in its formative stages and especially
when you're taken out of the comfort zone of your country and
language, things get shaken up. I served in Brazil at the same
time as I set the story, as the United States was revving up to
the war with Iraq. It was really formative to see that political
theatre from an outsider's perspective. I came back to the
United States much more tentative in thinking about my country's
role in the world. When I left I was pretty cocksure and
confident that America was more just than not in the way it
dealt with other countries. I came back without any of that
certainty. It wasn't just doctrinal uncertainty that the mission
gave me, it was a sort of national uncertainty as well.
Q: In terms of writing, did having grown up as a Mormon have
any influence?
A: Well, I'll say yes, though of course I've only lived one
life. Having grown up Mormon, I can say that it's a people of
the book. In some corners, a somewhat anti-intellectual strain,
but certainly in the corners that I felt drawn to, Mormons read
a lot and they read closely. Every morning during high school I
would wake up early and go to seminary, an hour of scripture
study and Bible before school. Those pitch-black, cold
Massachusetts mornings, my twin sister and I would flip a coin
to see who had to go start the car, and let it warm up. We'd
drive the twenty minutes to church and sit there and pay very
close attention to those wonderful, rich Biblical texts. So yes,
I do think that the prose of particularly the King James Bible
has been an influence, and I've tried to take the best of that
and update it for a contemporary prose style. Also just the
economy and the really magical arcs that those Biblical stories
manage to accomplish in such a short amount of space really
influenced me.I did imbibe some of that.
