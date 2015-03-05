By Ed Stoddard
| JOHANNESBURG, March 5
JOHANNESBURG, March 5 Martin Meredith, one of
the most prolific writers on all things African, takes readers
in his new book on a 5,000-year journey through the continent,
which remains the world's poorest despite fabulous natural
wealth.
The notion of a "resource curse" - the distressing tendency
of developing countries to fail to translate their minerals and
hydrocarbons into wider prosperity - is a very modern one.
But a central theme of "The Fortunes of Africa: A 5,000-Year
History of Wealth, Greed and Endeavour" is that gold, ivory and
other natural riches have long been both a burden and a blessing
to the region.
Meredith spoke to Reuters by telephone about the book.
Q: Africa's natural riches have long been coveted and
exploited by outsiders. Can the continent take control of its
own destiny in this regard and extract its minerals and
hydrocarbons in such a way that the wealth can be spread?
A: In theory it could be. Unfortunately, the pattern that
most African governments have adopted is to use the resources
mainly to benefit elite groups or reward supporters. It's
sometimes called a resource curse, but the resources are a huge
benefit. It's the management of the wealth that comes from those
resources where the problem lies.
Q: One sub-theme in your book is the long history of
religious tensions in Africa between Islam and Christianity. Is
history repeating itself at the moment?
A: Not really, no, because the nature of the collision
between different religions, particularly between Islam and
Christianity, is completely different from what it has been in
the past. The intention of Muslim radicals to drive out or
expunge Christian churches and opponents, it's different in
modern times. If you look at the Jihadist movements of the 19th
century, which took place in many areas of West Africa, the
intention there of the Jihadist leaders was to convert the local
population to a purer form of Islamic practice. So many of the
religious wars that went on in the 19th century were not really
aimed at anything other than converting large sections of the
population towards Islam. It was not so much a collision between
Islam and Christianity.
Q: What is your take on the "African Rising" narrative that
is currently fashionable?
A: I find it a rather foolhardy notion. It's quite true that
in the first decade of the 21st century the growth rate in
Africa after some 40 years of economic mayhem, the growth rate
has been quite impressive. The general average over that period
would have been about 5 percent, which is impressive. But much
of that had to do with rising commodity prices. And if you take
out the rise in commodity prices you are left with a much less
impressive economic record.
Q: You have traveled widely in Africa. What is your
favourite country or region?
A: One of my favorite countries is certainly Ethiopia
because of its extraordinary historical and religious traditions
and indeed its magnetic beauty. I rather like Zimbabwe as a
country but find its politics are very ugly.
Q: What is your next book project?
A: I've started research on a book about an Afrikaner
family, an aristocratic family, caught up in the turmoil of the
Boer War, and what happened to them.
