TOKYO Nov 15 Marie-Louise is 18 years old in
1809, the cherished daughter of the Austrian king, when she is
forced to make a horrible choice - leave her nation to become
Napoleon Bonaparte's second wife, or see France attack her
country.
So begins "The Second Empress" by Michelle Moran, her fifth
novel and the latest in a collection of tales about strong women
throughout history, from ancient Egypt's Nefertiti to Cleopatra
and Madame Tussaud.
Moran, who is currently working on a book about an Indian
warrior queen, spoke with Reuters about Napoleon, his second
wife, and why she likes to write about history.
Q: What got the book going?
A: "Each of my books has been inspired by actually either
seeing the place where my characters live, or seeing something
that was important to them. So for my first book, 'Nefertiti,'
it was seeing her iconic bust in Berlin. For my third book,
'Cleopatra's Daughter,' it was when I was doing an underwater
dive in Alexandria. This one is a lot less glamorous. I was
standing in Fontainebleu, just outside of Paris. It was there
that they showed us Marie-Louise's bedroom. I had never really
thought about Marie-Louise, she was an 18-year-old girl from
Austria and she took the place of (first wife) Josephine.
Josephine was really, really well liked by the public at that
time. She was considered his good luck charm, and it was only
less than 25 years before that another Austrian - Marie
Antoinette - had come over to marry a French king. So she was
also filling (her great aunt) Marie Antoinette's shoes, in some
ways, and that didn't end too well for her great aunt.
"I thought what would it be like to arrive in a country that
had beheaded your great aunt, only 25 years later. Many of the
people who were involved in that are still living. You're this
man's second wife, the church did not recognize his divorce to
Josephine so he was considered a bigamist. This was really
shocking to her - she was really religious. He had recently
conquered her mother's country of Austria, he had humiliated the
country and her father, and he didn't give her a choice. He
wanted her because of her blood line. In fact, the marriage was
made without even asking her permission."
Q: What did you do to get yourself into her head?
A: "The book is actually told by three points of view. One
is a Haitian chamberlain, and it was much more difficult to get
into his head because I'm not Haitian, I'm not really religious,
and writing from the male point of view is much harder. He was
desperately in love with Pauline Bonaparte, Napoleon's sister,
who was wildly outrageous - and she was the second narrator. The
third narrator is Marie-Louise. To really try and get into their
heads, I tried to read anything that was available, many first
hand accounts of people who had actually met them."
Q: What were the challenges and interests of this particular
period for you?
A: "The challenges were definitely trying to show a
different side of Napoleon, since many people are attached to
him as a military genius. There's no doubting the man was a
military genius. He would sit in his tent and write literally
thousands of letters from the front. While he's managing a
massive campaign, he knew the fountains in Paris had stopped
working. He knew everything that was going on, he was a
micro-manager. That was incredibly impressive. So the challenge
was to show a different side of him without angering people too
much.
"The different side I found was a man who was a misogynist,
a man who was literally, truly cruel to women. The first time he
had sexual relations with his favorite mistress was when she
fainted at his feet and he raped her. He was incredibly crass
and enjoyed insulting women. He would go up to them at a soiree
and he would hint that he knew about their husband's
infidelities, even if they had never cheated, just to see them
squirm. Or he would pinch them and imply oh, you're getting a
little fat there. And women had to put up with this, because he
was Emperor. So maybe that was the challenge.
"What made it easy was that there were so many resources to
draw on. Some are reliable, some not. I read them all."
Q: There's quite a jump in the places where you set your
books. What is it about these places that appeals to you?
A: "What appeals to me are the stories of women... and it
doesn't matter what time, what place. Stories of women whose
lives were unbelievable, and whose stories really went untold.
They had a larger than life existence. They maybe were rulers,
like Nefertiti. Maybe they were wives of rulers, like
Marie-Louise, or maybe they were artists, like Madame Tussaud.
It doesn't matter. These are stories that got lost.
"Not many people know about Napoleon's second wife,
thousands of people visit Madame Tussaud's across the world
every day but not many know how unbelievable her story was, that
she struggled between royals and revolutionaries and lived to
tell the tale, which was true of nearly no one else.
And now, in India, a woman whose tale was untold in the
West... a woman very much like Joan of Arc. She went into battle
against Queen Victoria's men, she rode into battle with her
adopted son behind her, in some cases, and she lost."
Q: You must enjoy research.
A: "I do. It is one of my favorite parts about writing a
book. That's not to say that everything is necessarily
historically accurate. Historical fiction is fiction, and so in
the parts where I've had to change the history slightly, I admit
to it always in the afterword. I think people read historical
fiction because they want to learn, so I try to stick as close
to the history as possible."
