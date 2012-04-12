(Corrects byline)
By Bernard Vaughan
NEW YORK, April 12 Adolf Hitler's rise to power
in Germany is among the most written-about topics in modern
history.
But Andrew Nagorski, who for more than three decades was a
foreign correspondent and editor for Newsweek magazine, explores
a unique angle to the story in his new book: How did Americans
living in Germany view Hitler and the Nazis' rise?
Plumbing a trove of diaries, letters, unpublished
manuscripts, old news stories and other sources, "Hitlerland:
American Eyewitnesses to the Nazi Rise to Power," provides
fascinating, in-the-moment accounts by American journalists,
diplomats and expatriates that are both eerie in their
prescience and foreboding in their misjudgments.
Nagorski spoke to Reuters about the book, observing
society's flaws and why Hitler was underestimated by many.
Q: How did you get the idea for this project?
A: "I served in Germany twice for Newsweek, but I'd been so
preoccupied with pre- and post-unification, the collapse of
communism that I hadn't focused on what it must have been like
to be an American correspondent or diplomat in the '20s or '30s.
"I was struck by how much was written of the Americans in
Paris and London, and that no one had really done a comparable
book about Americans in Germany. When I began digging in to see
if the material was there, I found such a wealth of information.
What I found fascinating about reliving the period through the
eyes of these Americans was what did they understand? When did
they understand it? And what did they totally misjudge?"
Q: Do you think Americans and other foreigners in Germany
were better able to assess the danger of Hitler than the
Germans?
A: "Some of the early journalists and diplomats had a pretty
good inkling that this was someone to watch with trepidation,
while, when Hitler was coming closer to gaining power in the
early '30s, a number totally dismissed him. Dorothy Thompson,
who at that point was the most famous American woman
correspondent, talks about the 'startling insignificance' of
this man, who's voluble, who goes on these rants.
"She and other journalists mention that he's 'effeminate,'
meaning he's not tough enough, that other German politicians are
going to outmaneuver him. This was a very common mistake."
Q: Do foreigners enjoy a distance that allows them to see a
society's flaws clearer?
A: "I think so, up to a point. There's a fine line between
being the outsider who can see things clearly and an outsider
who doesn't understand what's happening under the surface. The
best foreign diplomats and journalists are the ones who are able
to see certain patterns emerging from the complexity of the
society they are observing without over-simplifying."
Q: The relationship between American journalists and
diplomats in "Hitlerland" strengthens to the point where
journalists actually provide intelligence to the diplomats. Have
you observed any kind of similar dynamic?
A: "The closest analogy for me was when I was a reporter in
the Soviet Union in the '80s, where journalists and diplomats
often felt in the same camp in terms of trying to get
information in this repressive society. So there was often
informal cooperation, but not what happened in Germany by the
time it was going to war with Poland and invading other
countries.
"I think many Americans openly sympathized, obviously, with
the countries that were being attacked and felt a natural
impulse to help the American diplomats who were trying to feed
decent information about the scale of military action. So there
was a much closer bond even than journalists and diplomats had
during the Cold War in the Soviet Union, but I felt echoes of
that."
Q: Why do you think so many smart people, be they Americans
or Germans, simply couldn't fathom that Hitler could come to
power?
A: "Because he was such an unconventional, odd character.
Even now, I think it's hard for many people to understand how
Hitler accomplished what he did. We see the newsreels of him
ranting and yelling and say, 'My god, what people would follow
him?' Hitler was a master of emotions and theatrical staging.
"You see that in the way he staged things like the Nuremberg
rallies. What really emerges from these American accounts, even
those who underestimated Hitler, is that (Hitler) was the key to
the Nazis' success, that without Hitler, if something had
happened to him and he had disappeared, the Nazis probably would
not have prevailed. There might have been a military
dictatorship, but nothing on the scale of the Third Reich and
the Holocaust."
