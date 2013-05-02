TOKYO May 2 Mystery shadows "A Teaspoon of
Earth and Sea", a novel about a girl growing up in rural
post-revolutionary Iran while dreaming about her identical twin
sister and the wonderful life she must be leading in the United
States - if she is alive at all.
Crowded security lines at Tehran's airport, shouting, a girl
chasing her twin as a woman in a long coat holds her hand. That
is the memory Saba Hafezi clings to after her mother and sister
vanish in a haunting tale by Dina Nayeri.
Nayeri left Iran at the age of ten for the United States.
She grew up in Oklahoma and worked as an investment banker
before starting to write fiction, first collaborating with her
brother on a series of young adult books. This is her first
adult novel.
Nayeri, who said her book was sparked by a trip to Greece
that brought many memories to the surface, spoke to Reuters
about writing, exile and its impact on storytelling.
Q: Why twins and why tell the story from the point of view
of the one left behind?
A: When I was first thinking of the idea, I was a little bit
obsessed with the idea of what I would have been like if I'd
stayed in Iran, what my life would have turned out to be. I
started thinking about writing about two sisters, one of whom
stayed in Iran and one who went to America, to have their lives
be parallel, to have both of them be real and living their lives
in the different ways.
I wanted there to be this magical realism where all the
parallels in their lives would be happening through some kind of
magic of twinness. Eventually, after several drafts and a couple
of years working on it, I realized it would be much more
powerful if it was the story of one of the sisters, about
longing for the other life -- to have that element of loss and
longing. Then I started thinking the story I really wanted to
tell was the one in Iran.
Q: People have always said being away from a place allows
you to write about it more clearly. Did this help you come to
terms with having left Iran, is that part of it?
A: Yes and no. I definitely unearthed that longing inside
myself but I also found all the ways I could fulfill that here.
I found a lot of Iranian communities, really exiled Iranians,
and compared their experiences to mine. I discovered music and
food and all these wonderful things. In that sense, I came to
terms with the results of this. On the other hand, it does make
me want to go back more. I interviewed people with just
beautiful stories and I have so many friends who every summer go
back. It makes me sad that I don't quite feel safe going back
yet. I think one day I will and that's where it's all headed.
Q: What was the hardest part of writing this and what was
the easiest, the most fun?
A: The hardest part -- there are two different aspects of
it. The first was just trusting myself as a writer, because all
my education and adulthood was in the business world and I
didn't know what it would take to be a good writer. There was a
lot of studying on my own. At one point I went on Amazon and
ordered 50 prize-winning novels of the last five years. It was
fun, but it was hard to get that confidence in my voice and
discover the voice of the novel.
I don't know that any part of it was easy but the most fun
part was all of the interviews and all of the details and
stories I was gathering from people. I'm a natural extrovert and
so I don't like solitude as much as most writers, I love to be
around people. So calling up dozens and dozens of people and
getting them to tell me stories, making sense of it and writing
up little scenes and sending it back to them, seeing if they'd
be okay using it, that was the most delightful part.
Q: Every family has stories they tell - how does the whole
idea of exile affect the stories that are told?
A: Obviously storytelling is a very human thing and it's
universal, but in my family, we were such huge storytellers even
beyond that. There was never any time when somebody wasn't
telling a story or begging for a story. I think what happened as
a result of exile is that some of those became mythologized.
I remember that stories from home dried up because we were
no longer at home and having that kind of access. Suddenly that
pool of stories kept getting repeated over and over again until
they took on this mythic element in my mind. I really believe
there are some stories in my family history that are just full
of lies now because they've taken on a magic quality that can't
possibly be ... There are things that just become more storybook
as years pass and you have no more access to those people,
particularly people that have passed on in the 25 years since
I've been away - for example, my grandfather.
He would tell stories constantly. He would sit in the
little town square in the village with the other old men and
smoke the hookah and they would talk and talk. Some of the
things he said and did, and some of the things from his youth,
might as well be from a storybook now, they can't possibly be
real.
