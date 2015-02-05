NEW YORK Feb 5 Based on the Tawana Brawley case
that shocked the United States in the late 1980s, Joyce Carol
Oates' latest novel, "The Sacrifice," is eerily prescient.
The story concerns a 14-year-old black girl, Sybilla Frye,
who accuses white men, including a police officer, of a shocking
act of racial violence.
The book also explores the issue of mistrust and includes
the execution of two policemen by a troubled black man, similar
to the December shooting deaths of two officers in Brooklyn.
Oates, 76, spoke with Reuters about the novel, civil unrest
and racism.
Q: What made you want to write something based on the Tawana
Brawley case?
A: I had wanted to write another novel about civil unrest in
American cities. I had written "Them" in 1969, and I had lived
in Detroit at the time of the Detroit riots. In subsequent
years, I found out so much more about relations between black
people and the police.
Q: What did you think as the issues in the book flared up in
recent months?
A: The novel was all finished. I probably didn't think too
much about it. The whole novel seems to be prescient, but it
isn't prescient if you're aware of American life, because these
things happen all the time.
Q: Do you think this novel, as a work of fiction, can add
something more to this issue than journalism?
A: I think novelists always hope someone will read their
book with sympathy for their characters. I felt such sympathy
for all of the characters, some less so than others. But if you
think about where they're coming from, some of them are so
oppressed. To be walking down the street as a black man and see
a squad car slow down can be terrifying. Even though what
Sybilla says may not be true exactly, it's true symbolically,
and it's true in terms of racial history.
Q: What do you mean with this theme of certain characters
being a "sacrifice"?
A: I think it's very clear that racism exerts a tremendous
toll on any society ... In a way, the white police themselves
are casualties of racism.
I remember being in a limousine driven to the airport by a
black driver. A New Jersey state trooper pulled over what they
saw to be this attractive town car driven by a black man. They
had no reason to pull over that town car.
They took him out of the limo, and took him about 30 feet
away. I don't know what they said to him, but they kept
interrogating him. That's a situation that is replicated around
the country all the time, but not always with a white woman
watching.
Then after a while he came back and drove away. He didn't
talk much about it ... But they could have killed him if it
escalated.
If a society is somewhat racist, policemen have power that
some of them can't resist. If there were limits to their power,
they wouldn't do it. They've gotten away with it so many times.
The fact is, they can do it. Even if they beat him up and killed
him, they probably wouldn't have to pay for it that much. In a
racist society, everybody pays for it.
