By Nicholas P. Brown
| NEW YORK, April 9
NEW YORK, April 9 In "The Illuminations," by
Scottish novelist Andrew O'Hagan, former photographer Anne Quirk
battles creeping dementia while her soldier grandson, Luke
Campbell, fights a brutal war in Afghanistan.
It is the fifth novel by O'Hagan, who is a creative writing
fellow at King's College London and a former ghostwriter for
WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange.
O'Hagan spoke to Reuters about killing characters, visiting
Afghanistan and photography.
Q. Why did you combine the stories of Anne and Luke?
A. I saw them as kindred spirits. They offer an enlightening
commentary on each other's experience. I felt these two people
belonged in the world together.
They both have their struggles with reality, with what's
happening to them. All of us, to some extent, have fictional
energy at the center of our lives. We don't just live as
committed realists who want the truth all day. We spend a lot of
our lives rather brilliantly avoiding the truth. Coping with
life as it appears is often as much as people can do. And I
think people who don't know that, who are always coming at us
with the disillusioning truth, are pains in the ass.
Q. Was your research in Afghanistan harrowing?
A. The British army were nervous about letting me in because
they'd read some stuff I'd written and felt I was perhaps
anti-war. I love the idea that a writer can be officially and
professionally pro-war. But anyway, I got in through charities
and they helped me.
Q. Is it emotionally draining to kill characters?
A. Yeah man, I get really upset. But when you're writing a
book, a sort of moral arbiter intervenes and makes decisions for
you. There's a quivering hysteric under every paragraph called
the author, but a novel isn't just an authorial will. There's a
moment when you feel characters' deaths are foretold. If they're
real, then, like all of us, there's a death in there for them
somewhere. And we don't get to decide entirely how it happens.
Q. Anne is inspired by the photographer Margaret Watkins.
What about photography inspires you?
A. Photography takes the appearance of a moment and gives it
to the future. It's the most like our lives. It's the most like
our minds, second by second. Now we have photographic devices on
us at all times. That wasn't always the case. I'd love to read a
great novel one day about the selfie.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and G Crosse)