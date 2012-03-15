By Elaine Lies
| TOKYO, March 15
TOKYO, March 15 The worst thing about
Kate's life in Luxembourg as the trailing spouse of a man hired
to work on banking security at first simply appears to be the
boredom of spending days among fellow housewives after giving up
her career.
But Kate, the heroine of Chris Pavone's debut novel "The
Expats," is a former CIA agent who has never told her husband
what she did. As she seeks both to escape her past deeds and
become a new person, she starts to become suspicious not only of
her husband Dexter's doings but those of a couple whose
friendliness may not be quite what it seems.
Pavone, a cookbook editor and ghostwriter before giving
those jobs up to follow his wife to Europe and, unsurprisingly,
Luxembourg, spoke with Reuters about his book and about living
overseas as the sole male among a group of expatriate women who
met for coffee and all had other lives back "home."
Q: What got this book started?
A: "A lot of us were in the same boat of having been
something else and having had other lives. We used to do
something and put on clothes and talk to grownups all day, and
now we were scrubbing toilets and shuttling kids back and forth
to school in this horrible weather and meeting for coffee and
not seeing our spouses for a week at a time.
"All of that very real stuff, very real true to life
emotional stuff about being married and giving up a career and
raising children -- that was all I started writing a book about.
But the truth was, that book became a little bit boring to me,
and I couldn't quite figure out how to make the tension work,
drive the narrative forward, in a way that didn't become
something I didn't want to write.
"In the meantime, I had a chance encounter in a playground,
a brief discussion with a woman who didn't want to tell me
clearly what she used to do. I was sitting there watching my
children and trying to make small talk with a relative stranger,
and it occurred to me as she was hemming and hawing and not
answering my questions that she could be hiding something, and
she could be hiding something horrible that she'd done. That was
the reason that she was in Luxembourg -- it was such an easy
place to reinvent yourself, it was so enticing really, to simply
become a different person. Nobody had gone to school with you,
nobody knew anybody you knew, nobody had any of those
connections that sort of anchor you to who you are, the truth of
you when you go about life in the place you're from.
"That's what I started writing about. What if people were
there to reinvent themselves, what if people were there to
escape something, what could be the most dramatic thing that
somebody could be fleeing from. I hit upon this idea that not
only was this protagonist escaping from something, she was also
trying to reinvent herself into something she could be honest
with her husband about. That duality of the running away from
something she didn't want to be anymore, and at the same time
trying to become something she did want to be."
Q: Kate is an interesting character -- she's a lot like the
protagonist in a noir novel. Do you agree or disagree?
A: "I do agree with that. People keep asking and keep
assuming that Kate is some type of alter ego of my wife. The
woman who's on the dust jacket of the book looks vaguely like my
wife. I keep having to answer that if Kate is anybody in my
family, she is me. That I decided to make her a woman because I
didn't want the book to be this fish out of water, man in a
woman's world story. The truth is that a lot of her is me, and
so inevitably she's going to be more masculine than a normal
female protagonist. I didn't really do that on purpose."
Q: Do you think there's a particular glamour attached to
expats and that whole life?
A: "I don't know about glamour but there's certainly a
romance associated with it, I think. It's something that I
definitely wanted to do, and the mere idea of it, of leaving the
country you're from for a short amount of time or forever, I
think is a very romantic idea of escape, of reinvention and of
seeing the world."
Q: The setting almost seems like another character.
A: "One of the things that got me excited to write a story
set in Luxembourg was the generic European-ness of it, that
people come to the table with a lot of preconceived notions,
having been to places like Paris and London and Rome. Even if
they haven't been to them they have a very clear picture from
other media of what those places look and feel and sound like.
"I thought one of the great things about Luxembourg as a
setting for the book is that people don't know what it is and I
got to invent Luxembourg for American readers on my own. That
was very liberating, I didn't have to hew to what people thought
London or Paris should sound like or draw comparisons to other
people writing about London or Paris. This was exactly as you
say, I could invent a character on my own, based on somebody I'd
spent a lot of time with."
(Writing by Elaine Lies; editing by Paul Casciato)