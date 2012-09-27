By Nick Olivari
NEW YORK, Sept 27
NEW YORK, Sept 27 A seven-year old child is torn
from a secure and happy life when the Khmer Rouge come to power
in Cambodia in 1975 and send her privileged family into the
misery of hard labor as the new regime destroys the established
order.
"In the Shadow of the Banyan" is the first novel of Vaddey
Ratner, 41. While the book is powerful as told through the eyes
of seven-year-old Raami, Ratner's own story is more so.
Only five when the Khmer Rouge came to power, the author
endured four years of forced labor and starvation before she and
her mother were able to flee the country. Arriving in the United
States by a tortuous path and unable to speak English, she
ultimately graduated from Cornell University and only years
later returned to Cambodia.
Ratner now resides in Potomac, Maryland, with her husband
and daughter and talked to Reuters about the book and her
experiences during a brutal period of Cambodian history.
Q: How much of your story is autobiographical?
A: "The overall narrative follows my family experience, the
move from the city, the uprooting, the loss of loved ones, the
starvation. I make my father a poet but in real life he was a
pilot. The story is a closed narrative and the characters have
to move the story forward. I had to collapse some characters
into one, the same with villages and towns. I created a lot of
fictional villages and towns and used the memories of where we
stayed."
Q: Do you want vengeance? Do you feel any bitterness?
A: "I don't want vengeance and I don't feel any bitterness.
If I feel anything, I mourn for those I lost and the act of
remembering requires so much energy, I feel that is all I have
to give. I don't have the energy for anger or vengeance, nor do
I want to have it."
Q: Your father was a pilot and member of the Cambodian
royal family. Did you reveal who your father was to the Khmer
Rouge as the child does in the book?
A: "Yes, I revealed who he was. I said his name. I revealed
who he was."
Q: Do you feel guilty?
A: "What I feel is haunted and I will never be free of what
happened. I will always reflect on what if I had not said his
name."
Q: Mae and Pok, the two peasants who took in the book's main
protaganists as family, were very sympathetic characters. Were
they based on real people? Did you ever try to find them?
A: "Yes, they were real people. They were the easiest to
capture as I felt they just translated into English. I did not
need to collapse any other people into them to make them in the
book. They were as I remember them as a child. But I would not
go back to those various villages. Even now, my heart goes
aflutter at the thought of going back to those various villages.
I would only be confronted with those various losses. What was
redemptive about writing this book was I found something beyond
those losses. For me to go back, I fear that."
Q: Is your mother still alive? How does she feel about her
life?
A: "My mother is still alive. She is very grateful and
fiercely guards the few things she feels she has. The peace and
solitude she has now. We have so little left of our family, what
she was able to build was out of sheer determination."
Q: How much do you tell your daughter? How old is she?
A: "My daugher is 12. My husband and I have an understanding
with each other, maybe an extension of how my father spoke to
me, when we are asked something we tell her the truth as much as
she wants to know."
Q: Was writing the book an act of personal therapy?
A: "It was a strange kind of therapy. At the end of writing
it, I realized the depth of redemption I feel. I had felt
apprehension that I would have to relive a lot of the ordeal
over again. I did not know for sure whether I would come out of
it. But I also felt this was the story I had to write.
Q: What was the one personal anecdote in the book that was
hardest to write? Why?
"Gosh, every single one of them. Each one dealt into a
different dimension of loss. With the loss of my father, it is
founded on loss that is unanswerable to this day. I don't know
what happened to him. With my sister I felt even the certainty I
felt was so absurd, that a disease such as malaria could have
been prevented. I chose all of them (the anecdotes) to find some
understanding. They did not appear at random. I struggle with
them still."
