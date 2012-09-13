By Chris Michaud
NEW YORK, Sept 13 With only her second book, TV
writer-turned novelist Maria Semple has won rave reviews with a
withering, but ultimately affectionate satire of Seattle's
privileged set.
"Where'd You Go, Bernadette?" is the story about the sudden
disappearance and search for the brilliant, reclusive,
anti-social and unstable mother of precocious 15-year-old Bee.
When Bernadette disappears ahead of a family trip, her
daughter Bee searches for her by compiling a series of emails,
lecture transcripts, article reprints and even a ship's log.
Semple, who wrote for hit shows like "Mad About You" and
"Arrested Development," spoke to Reuters about the book's
origins and how writing for TV has made her a better novelist.
Q: Bernadette has a husband and a daughter and lives in
Seattle. You have a longtime partner and a daughter and live in
Seattle. Just how autobiographical is the book?
A: "The idea for the book came from this character of
Bernadette Fox, who I felt was very close to myself in that I
just moved to Seattle from L.A., and really didn't like it.
So yes, the character of Bernadette is definitely
autobiographical. She's much more extreme than I am, and acts a
lot crazier than I ever would. But the husband is very different
from my boyfriend George...
My daughter is only eight, much younger than the character
Bee, so that has no correlation to my daughter Poppy, but I was
definitely trying to write about my relationship with her. The
book is really a love letter to my daughter."
Q: In what way? Because in the book it seems that it's Bee
who has the unquestioning love for her clearly troubled mom.
A: "I was really kind of ambivalent about motherhood at the
beginning. I don't know that I was great at it and I think I
felt a lot of, and still feel, guilt -- that I was not such a
great mother, that I didn't spend enough time with her, that I
was kind of not present because of my own personal problems.
So at the core of the book is this idea of unconditional
love of a daughter for a flawed mother, which is really what I
felt from her. It was so mysterious to me and I wanted to write
about it."
Q: Is there an extent to which Bee was maybe the woman you
wished you were during your Bernadette/crisis period?
A: "Yes, very much so. I have a very flamboyant side of me
that was Bernadette. But deep down inside of me is a very quiet,
sweet soul who doesn't crave attention and just wants to observe
quietly, and has this decency.
And this other side of me totally overwhelms that sweet
core. There's this sadness about the side of me that's this
flamboyant comedy writer who's pushing limits, so with
Bernadette I was trying to extend that out into almost a
grotesque version of what I was going through"
Q: What came to you first, structure or characters and plot?
A: "It definitely started with the characters. It took a few
tries to find the epistolary form. I tried a first person
narrative, but a little of Bernadette goes a long way. After 20
pages I couldn't go on, so I couldn't imagine anyone picking up
the book would want to either."
Q: The book, in part, skewers Seattle as a bastion of
humorless, wealthy types. How has Seattle reacted?
A: "Seattle loves the book, and I am so happy about that,
because I really love Seattle now. It's home, and I'm so
appreciative of everything it has to offer, and all its
frustrations are fine with me now."
Q: How is being a novelist different than a TV writer?
A: "TV writing is collaborative by nature. It was really
fun, the hours were insanely long and if the product wasn't good
there was already somebody to blame. I felt like it was never
mine, and even if it was and it was bad, I could blame someone
else for it. When you're writing a novel it's all you, no
excuses, and there's something very pure and scary about that."
Q: Do you think those differences made it harder to write?
A: "What I learned in TV made me a much better novelist,
because I learned to write in scenes, and write strong
characters and dialogue. TV is all about storytelling, and I
think by far the most cutting edge storytelling is done on TV
now. I feel like my novel is a real testament to that. I think I
took the best from TV, so I feel very proud of the lineage."
Q: Do you think this book is adaptable for film?
A: "That's my next appointment, with the movie people. I
think it's going to be hard and I'm not interested in doing it
myself, but I'm very excited about it if it's someone else's
headache. But I don't want this to be a ticket back into
Hollywood."
