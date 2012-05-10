By Nick Zieminski
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 10 A faint hint of a Texas accent
comes through when Sissy Spacek calls up to talk about her new
memoir.
Spacek, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of country singer
Loretta Lynn in "Coal Miner's Daughter," grew up in a small
town, Quitman, Texas, in the 1950s and 1960s, a formative period
that imbued her acting roles with "an authentic sense of rural
life," in the words of film critic and historian David Thomson.
Spacek, whose credits also include "The Help," "Crimes of
the Heart," and "Carrie," reflects on her childhood and movie
roles in "My Extraordinary Ordinary Life."
She spoke with Reuters about her career, film roles for
women and building a career.
Q: Your book is more about family than about acting. Is your
point that one informs the other?
A: "One's life does inform everything you do and how you do
it. My childhood upbringing and my family are the foundation of
who I am. It does inform my work."
Q: Who is the audience for your book?
A: "My children. I didn't write it for an audience. I just
told my story. Every human being is many things. Childhood is
the foundation of who we are. I find it interesting what you do
with it, how that supports and feeds your life."
Q: You stress in the book how important authenticity was to
you -- whether singing Loretta Lynn's songs in 'Coal Miner's
Daughter,' or having your own hand shoot out of the rubble of
Carrie White's house. Do you consider yourself a Method actor?
A: "I did a little studying with the (Lee) Strasberg
Institute, though I never made it beyond exercise class. I had
never acted before I took classes there. It evidently planted a
seed that grew. The things I learned had to do with using your
own life to inform your work. That's what I did. Every choice
that I made had to do with that simple lesson.
"I learned about sense memory. I used that sense memory by
weaving my own life into my work. I'm not a trained actor. I'm
sure I have much to learn still. I've kind of flown by the seat
of my pants."
Q: What's your sense of the quality of roles for women now?
A: "That's hard for me to judge because in the 1970s I was a
young actress, so there were many more roles available. Film is
a youth-oriented business. There are not many roles for older
actors. I certainly don't take it personally."
Q: Which current actresses do you like? Whom you think you
influenced?
A: "I've no idea who I've influenced. I worked with so many
wonderful young actresses on 'The Help'. Jessica Chastain is one
of my favorites. She's been phenomenal in so many different
films. Emma Stone is a wonderful comedienne and just a
whip-smart girl. Felicity Jones is a favorite of mine. I love
Amy Adams.
"It's a tricky thing to build a career. I feel for young
actresses. The industry just kind of gobbles them up and it
doesn't give them much breathing room. Sometimes you see a
wonderful performance and then they disappear. We as a society
are kind of like piranha. We gobble things up."
Q: If you were to sum up your acting career so far, how
would you do it?
A: "Fulfilling."
Q: What are we going to see you in next?
A: "I'm beating the bushes, looking for something
meaningful, or not so meaningful. I've taken the last year to
work on this book. I have new respect for writers."
Q: Is there a spot for you in the 'Carrie' remake?
A: "I don't think so, but I will be first in line to see it.
"What I heard, they're not remaking the movie, they're going
back to the source material. It's an iconic story that Stephen
King created. It's one of those stories that just doesn't die."
Q: There's a funny moment in 'Carrie' where you're trying on
lipstick and you're lost in your own world. It makes one wonder
why there are few comedies among your movie credits.
A: "I don't think people perceived me that way. I made my
name in drama. But I've been funny in some dramatic roles (like)
'The Help' and 'Crimes of the Heart.' I think people are
realizing now I do comedic things."
Q: Do you revisit movies you've made? Does your relationship
with them change?
A: "Occasionally I'll see them on television. I find, a few
years after I've made a film, I go, 'Well, that wasn't so bad.'
"I worked with talented filmmakers. The great thing about
film is you don't do it by yourself. It's a great collaboration.
I am grateful to have been in the movies I was in. Probably the
closest to a perfect movie I was ever in is 'Badlands'. It's
really a timeless, beautiful film. Terrence Malick is pretty
amazing."
Q: What did you think of 'The Tree of Life'?
A: "I loved it. It's a movie I was able to give myself over
to. Maybe because of the life I lived, it had great significance
for me. I crawled out of the theater I was so moved by it."
(Reporting By Nick Zieminski; editing by Patricia Reaney)