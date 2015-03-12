By Michael Gold
| TAIPEI, March 12
TAIPEI, March 12 A British journalist's book on
her China experience is packed with the pillow talk of the young
middle class in a country where social values have not kept pace
with economic growth.
The lifestyles of the colourful characters populating
"Little Emperors and Material Girls: Sex and Youth in Modern
China" superficially resemble those of the West.
But author Jemimah Steinfeld accentuates their Chinese
characteristics: a Confucian respect for elders, the social
impact of a one-child policy, and women desperate to marry
before 27 to avoid being labelled "leftover" women.
Steinfeld spoke to Reuters about young people carving out
their identities in a rapidly changing China.
Q: Why did you decide to write about this topic?
A: Right now the conversations about China often centre
around common tropes: China as a political prison, China as a
sweatshop. What's lacking are books from younger writers who
have access to the more grass-roots shifts.
Q: How did you decide whom to interview?
A: They all went to university, are working decent jobs and
living in the city. They're similar to youth in the West, yet
still making different choices.
Q: What are the factors Chinese youth consider while making
romantic decisions?
A: They are still quite rooted in past values which see
women in certain roles, which aren't compatible with modern-day
China. Even whilst the cities change and their lifestyles
change, their values are stubbornly fixed.
Q: What is the government's role in promoting tradition?
A: I think the government has agendas, and within those
agendas it suits them to censor women's voices. China doesn't
allow activist organizations to grow, because that could lead to
calls for democracy. Women's voices get lost in this battle.
Q: One chapter addresses LGBT individuals in China. What are
the challenges for the gay community?
A: I was astonished that everyone was still not out to their
parents. Even some parents know their children are homosexual,
but pretend they're not to the rest of society. I wish there was
more of a challenge towards what a family should look like.
Q: What are your hopes for China's young generation?
A: I hope women can shed the "leftover" label. Women have
setbacks in their social lives based on their sexual lives that
men don't. I hope sexual education improves. But I think it
would be boring if Chinese youth resembled those in the West. I
don't think we're perfect either.
(Editing by Tony Tharakan)