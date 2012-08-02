By Nick Zieminski
Stine is the author of "Goosebumps" and other series for
young readers that have sold more than 300 million copies in 32
languages and inspired TV shows, merchandise, a theme park
attraction and a Wii game.
For many children, Stine's mildly scary books are their
first step up from picture books. Their language is accessible
and they tend to sidestep real-world concerns, relying on
fantastical creatures, ghosts and the occasional slow-moving
zombie for their scares.
July was the 20th anniversary of Goosebumps, which still
sell several hundred thousand copies a month. Stine writes six
Goosebumps books a year and at least one novel. A horror story
for adults, "Red Rain," about evil children, is due later this
year. Stine spoke with Reuters about his extraordinary
productivity:
Q: At its peak, you sold 4 million books a month. Why?
A: "The secret of Goosebumps, and the reason it got so
enormous in the 90s, was it was the first book series to appeal
equally to boys and girls. Everyone in publishing (assumes)
girls read and boys don't read. In fact, these books were
originally done for a girl audience. And then the fan mail
started coming in and it was half from boys.
"I have a boy and a girl in every book. They're all 12.
They're aimed at 7-12 year olds. Second graders can read them.
By 12, I sort of lose them. They go on to other authors."
Q: There's little outright cruelty in your stories. Where do
you draw the line in terms of what's appropriate?
A: "I have some rules. No one ever dies in a Goosebumps
book. If there happen to be ghosts and they are dead, it
happened before the book starts. And I don't do any real serious
problems. Kids have to know this is a creepy fantasy and it
couldn't really happen."
Q: And it's always the kids who solve problems. Parents
don't interfere.
A: "The parents are useless. Either the parents don't
believe them or the parents aren't there."
Q: When you write, for example, about a hideous mask that
the heroine can't take off, one wonders if your deeper theme is
the horror of adolescence.
A: "I didn't really think of that. When my son was little he
was trying on a green Frankenstein mask and he was pulling it
down over his face and he couldn't get it off. And he was
tugging, tugging. I thought, what a great idea for a story. I
should've helped him. I wasn't a good parent that day."
Q: Do you still claim the title of "the world's best-selling
children's author"?
A: "I think J.K. Rowling's passed me by. I'm No. 2 now."
Q: This is your obligatory question about the number of
books you've published.
A: "I've lost count, which is kind of obnoxious.
I've written 330 books, or something. I've got a ways to go to
catch up to Isaac Asimov. I used to see him at the post office,
mailing off two or three manuscripts at a time. He wrote 550
books."
Q: What were you into when you were the age of your readers?
How did you come into this line of work?
A: "I was a very shy kid, very fearful of a lot of things,
which is bad when you're a kid but now it's very helpful. I can
remember back and remember that feeling of panic being a kid,
and try to convey that in the books.
"When I was nine or 10, I just started staying in my room
and typing these stories, a little joke magazine. I wrote funny
stories for years. I was an editor at Scholastic in my 20s and
did social studies magazines for kids. Then I had a humor
magazine, which was my goal in life. It was called 'Bananas.' I
had the best time. While I was doing it, I started writing funny
children's books, joke books."
Q: I've read you get a lot of fan mail. What do kids say?
A: "That's one of the best parts of writing for kids. I get
wonderful mail, tons and tons. Here's a couple classic letters:
"'Dear R.L. Stine, I really love your books but can you
answer one question, why don't the endings make any sense?'
"'Dear R.L. Stine, I'm huge fan of your books. Your friends
and family are proud of you, no matter what anybody says.'
"'Dear R.L. Stine, I've read 40 of your books and I think
they're really boring.'
"That's my favorite."
Q: What do you read for pleasure?
A: "I read a lot of thrillers and mysteries. I'm in the
international thriller writers' organization. We all get
together every summer. So I read Lee Child and Harlan Coben and
Doug Preston and Michael Connelly. I don't read any nonfiction.
I don't like the real world."
Q: These are physical books?
A: "Mostly. I have a Kindle when I travel."
Q: Do you feel boxed in by horror?
A: "No, because I put a lot of humor in the books."
Q: Are you a very disciplined writer?
A: "I'm a machine. It's like a full-time job. I work six
days a week. I sit down at the computer, maybe 10 o'clock, and I
write 10 pages a day every day."
