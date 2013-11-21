By Billy Cheung
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 21 Eight years after the release
of her last novel, award-winning author Amy Tan focuses on the
search for identity in early 20th century Shanghai in her new
book, "The Valley of Amazement."
The plot chronicles the journey of protagonist Violet
Minturn, who after being sold in a courtesan house, struggles to
understand why her mother abandoned her.
Tan, who is well known for exploring the complexities of
mother-daughter relationships, has sold more than 5 million
books.
She spoke to Reuters about the process of writing books,
identity and fate.
Q: How did the writing of the book unfold over eight years?
A: It became a different book completely from what I had
been writing for the first five years. What is left from that is
a setting that became Moon Pond (one of the chapters).
I changed the book because I became obsessed with a photo
that I found of my grandmother, and I was doing so much research
about that world of courtesans just to understand what might
have been the case with her that I realized I should write a
book set in that world.
A lot of my attitudes and beliefs have descended from my
mother and therefore may have possibly descended from her
mother. Who she was then lies partly in me.
Q: Does that explain the multi-generational mother-daughter
plot?
A: I am writing about self-identity and how we become who we
are. So much of that is by birthright. Some of it is by family,
friends and circumstances in different periods of our lives, and
some may be accidental. I want to know how these events affect
who we are, how they strengthen and weaken us, shape our
attitudes towards others and what we view as the meaning of our
lives.
I mean 'we' as myself. I am very much writing for personal
reasons, but I have to create a story that is entertaining for
readers as part of that package.
Q: How did you wind up with the book's structure?
A: I started chronologically. But the bulk of the story is
about Violet, with a perspective from her mother and how that
influenced her. If I began with her mother Lucia instead, it
would seem like the story is about her. I wanted to convey the
idea of what Violet believed at that point, not knowing her
mother's background.
Lucia is very selfish and prideful. She does things that are
neglectful, which helps explain why she ended up leaving
Shanghai without Violet. She has some culpability. But then you
see how Violet and Lucia both view their parents as neglectful -
the same pattern that Lucia has in herself repeats.
Both characters can be haughty and a little bit unlikeable.
But if I started with Lucia, I think people would dislike
her more from the start. When you see what her circumstances
were at the time and read about her later, it is almost as
though you are better able to understand who she became as a
result.
Q: The book's characters sometimes use fate to explain their
predicament. What are your views on fate?
A: I don't believe in the kind of fate whereby something
that you cannot change governs you, unless you consider to whom
you are born as fate ... If I was born during the turn of the
century in China and a woman of a certain class, I would say,
'What did I do in my past life to deserve this?'
At that time in China, so many people believed fate governed
their lives.
This contrasts the Western concept of destiny, and some
people confuse the two ... The difference is that fate precludes
choice and if you believe in destiny you can do something about
what you are trying to reach.
Lucia is trying to impose her notions of American destiny,
ingenuity and conquering on Lu Shing (Violet's father), who was
raised on quite different notions of tradition, family
obligation, and fate. She foolishly believes that she, just
through ingenuity and privilege, can do that. In a way, she
throws herself into the world of Chinese fate when she moves to
Shanghai.
She does find a way to change some of those notions, but
what she has to understand is (that the) rules of that society
operate in a fate-based culture.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and Vicki Allen)