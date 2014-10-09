(Adds video, Note: Offensive word in book's title)
By Gwladys Fouche
OSLO Oct 9 Part memoir, part reflection on
business life, "Good Enough for the Bastards" is a bestseller by
Anita Krohn Traaseth, former chief executive of Hewlett-Packard
Norway, encouraging women to reach for the top jobs.
The book, in the same vein as "Lean In" by Facebook Chief
Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, took Norway by storm this
year, selling 16,000 copies in a country where a non-fiction
book is considered a hit if it breaks through the 800 mark.
The title is one of her father's favourite expressions,
meant to encourage her to avoid unnecessary perfectionism. "He
would say: 'Anita, when you try something out, it only has to be
good enough for the bastards'," she told Reuters.
Traaseth does not provide a how-to guide to success.
Instead, she reflects on the challenges she has faced, like
growing up with a mother who was bipolar and took her own life.
She also tells of the time she lost her job and felt ashamed as
she queued up for benefits.
Traaseth, 42, spoke with Reuters about the book, which has
just been published in English.
Q: Why did you want to write this book?
A: This was based on a blog on leadership I set up
(tinteguri.com) and a Norwegian publisher got interested. I had
never dreamt of writing a book. Now that I have written it, my
aim is to share a contemporary story about what is like being a
female CEO in 2014. I did not want to do it the traditional way.
I wanted to explain my life, how my courage was formed. I wanted
to have a look at my CV not from the perspective of "look how
good I am" but more from a perspective of vulnerability and the
importance of lessons learnt.
Q: How did you write the book?
A: It took me nine months to write the book, like a
pregnancy. I wrote every evening from 9:30pm to 1:30am. I did it
at the same as heading Hewlett-Packard and at the same time as
having three daughters. So it is possible.
Q: Why the title?
A: It is an expression my father, a sailor, has. It has
helped me avoid the "Good Girl" syndrome. He would say: "Anita,
when you try something out, it only has to be good enough for
the bastards." If you strive to make everybody happy and you are
never satisfied with yourself, you are never going to be happy
and you are never going to be valuable for anyone around you. At
some point, you have to set your own limits, be satisfied with
who you are and do what you believe in.
Q: In the book, you talk about the importance of being
vulnerable. How is it important?
A: If you want to be a credible leader or person, it is
important you understand your own story, what kind of values and
background have formed you. Not only remembering the victories,
but really reflecting on the situations that were painful, that
were defining moments is important. The more open you are about
your own situation, the safer you become as a person.
Q: Since 2003 Norway has a law dictating that at least 40
percent of the board members of a listed company must be female.
But only three percent of listed firms are led by women. Why do
you think that is?
A: In Norway, the biggest goal was to get women into the
work force, so now 75 percent of women are working (against 57
percent on average in OECD countries). Of them, seven out of 10
are choosing to work in public services, and many work part-time
as they work in the very demanding health sector. So they are
not applying to positions in business. And they don't apply to
the line management positions. This has been a man's world for
so many centuries. It takes more than 10 years of a quota law to
change this. It will take generations.
Q: Did the quota law help?
A: The quota law was an important tool, but it is not
enough. We still have a long way to go in Norway. The law was
good to put women, and to get diversity, into the boards. But
what you need to do is to build the talent pool within an
organisation. Because you can be 'quotad' into a board, but you
cannot be 'quotad' into a management position. You have to want
it and you have to learn the game.
When I say game, people say, 'But I don't want to be part of
a cynical game'. It is not a cynical game. It's like sports. If
you want to be a national-level athlete, you make a decision
that you will train a lot, with people who are better than you,
that you will lose often and you will not be in the top three.
And you will have years of training ahead of you. Leadership is
training.
Video: Traaseth discusses her book reut.rs/ZfyrGr
