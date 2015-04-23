By Ayla Jean Yackley
ISTANBUL, April 23 The mass killings of
Armenians in Turkish lands during World War One left scars still
visible a century on, says a book published ahead of this week's
anniversary of the start of the violence.
"Turkey and the Armenian Ghost: On the Trail of the
Genocide", by Laure Marchand and Guillaume Perrier and published
in English in March, investigates the aftermath of one of the
20th century's greatest tragedies.
Armenians say 1.5 million of their ethnic kin were
slaughtered by Ottoman Turks in what amounted to genocide.
Turkey denies the massacres were an orchestrated campaign to
annihilate Armenians and says many Muslims also died in the
turmoil of a global war and the subsequent collapse of the
Ottoman Empire. A much more ethnically homogeneous Turkish
Republic was founded in 1923 on the empire's ashes.
Marchand and Perrier, who worked as Istanbul correspondents
for a decade for France's Le Figaro and Le Monde newspapers,
respectively, accept the premise that genocide was committed, as
do most Western scholars. They focus their work on examining the
impact its denial has left on both sides.
"In Turkey, 1915 does not belong to the past but to the
present because history has not been confronted. The Armenian
issue is alive, like a ghost walking the country," Perrier said.
Q: Why does a 100-year-old historical event still haunt both
Turks and Armenians?
Marchand: Turkey's inability to face its past still has
consequences, whether it's in diplomacy or its treatment of
minorities today, like the Kurdish issue. Turkish people are
forced to share this big secret upon which their country was
founded. Confronting the past ... is a key point in the
democratisation of Turkey.
For Armenians around the world, their identity is based on
genocide, constructed by a diaspora that had nothing when it
left ... Their grandchildren carry the same ideas about Turkey,
even though they did not live it.
Q: Turkey argues that the genocide is not a legal or
historical reality but Erdogan has offered his condolences over
the loss of life. Why does Turkey refuse to call it a genocide?
Perrier: Turkey is now a rich, confident country, it can
face these charges. In the end, it is symbolic. As a new
country, Turkey was built on the genocide, the economy was built
on confiscated property. It was the founding event.
Marchand: We met the family of the owner of the land and
vineyard house at the (former presidential) palace of Cankaya
(in the capital Ankara). This helps us understand how deeply
rooted this is in the Turkish state. Cankaya, the symbol of the
republic, was property that used to belong to an Armenian.
Q: Are you seeing movement in Turkish civil society towards
reconciliation?
Marchand: It is easier to talk about this issue today than
10 years ago. We couldn't have found a publisher in Turkey
before. The book is meant to accompany an ongoing debate.
Perrier: The Kurdish (political party) HDP is targeting
voters who have been excluded by the state for their identity.
They recognise the suffering of Armenians because of their own
suffering. People in (the mainly Kurdish city of) Diyarbakir
speak quite freely now about their Armenian origin.
Q: What are the ghosts you refer to in your title?
Perrier: The ghosts are Islamicised Armenians, descendants
of those who converted (from Christianity) to survive the
genocide. The Kurdish issue is a ghost. The killing of Armenian
journalist Hrant Dink in 2007 and his murderers' links with the
state. All of the churches. When you travel into Turkey, it is
surprising how easily you can find the ruins of churches. Along
the border with Syria, where you find refugee camps today, are
the same sites where camps for the deportation of Armenians
stood, in exactly the same places. These are the ghosts.
