HONG KONG Oct 25 Chinese author Wang Xiaofang,
a former government official turned best-selling novelist, is a
forceful advocate for democratization and staunch critic of
Chinese contemporaries who he sees as too cozy with the
establishment.
Since resigning as secretary to the deputy mayor of Shenyang
city in northeastern China, Wang has written "officialdom"
novels drawing on his Communist Party insider's experience to
expose greed, intrigue, corruption and factional rivalry in the
highly secretive and murky world of Chinese politics.
In "The Civil Servant's Notebook," his first book translated
into English and due out next month, Wang, 49, skewers
politicians reminiscent of Bo Xilai, the ousted politician at
the centre of China's biggest political scandal in two decades.
The Shenyang-based Wang, whose 13 novels have been widely
pirated and have sold 3 million official copies, spoke with
Reuters on the sidelines of the Hong Kong Literary Festival
about Honore de Balzac and urine-drinking as a metaphor for
absolute authority.
Q: What kinds of difficulties have you encountered in
publishing your type of work in China?
A: "My fourth book, 'The Mayor's Secretary,' made its rounds
all over China in the search of an accepting publisher. I
managed to get through to some publishers that would have
frequent changes in management and editors so I can sometimes
slip something through but even then, it would get rejected most
of the time. I have not published for two years. I have four
books waiting to get published. The environment has become more
restrictive in the past two years.
"I stayed low profile in mainland China for a while. I
don't publicize my work there. There's no TV series or film I
can profit from. I have not received Chinese awards. They
wouldn't dare make a film out of this, and they're not allowed
to. In the beginning I received many threats, telling me to stop
or they will chop off my hands. Some officials would look
through my fictional work and say I'm writing about them and
directly implicating them. They all look for themselves."
Q: How do you feel about the works of other Chinese writers?
What's your reaction to Mo Yan being awarded the Nobel Prize?
A: "I give my congratulations to Mo Yan. His works stem from
the stories and civilization of his hometown, depicting the life
and culture of that society. Not all literature necessarily has
to lash out against the government. One can certainly write
about a myriad of things in life. Mo Yan took that route.
"Many Chinese writers do comply with the system. They have
stable salaries even if they don't write. China's writers, once
they earn a bit of reputation, will aim for official positions
in writer's associations. The well-known writers in China are
all vice chairmen or chairmen of these associations, which means
they are Party officials. They have their private cars.
"Most Chinese writers in the mainland eulogize authority.
For instance, something like Honore de Balzac's critical realism
-- mainland writers do not employ that. They employ eulogistic
realism. They applaud the system.
"I aspire to a new style of writing, like how Joyce and
Proust made contributions to literary history with their stream
of consciousness approach, or Franz Kafka's impact on 20th
century literature. But there hasn't been a similar literary
movement in China. They imitate previous styles and ideas from
the West but never created their own genre. Lu Xun, for
instance, whom I respect very much, did not create a new style."
Q: How are your books a commentary on the Bo Xilai scandal
and on China's current political atmosphere?
A: "The Bo Xilai and Wang Lijun case may seem out of the
ordinary, but they are in fact inevitable. There will be other
similar occurrences. It's the system. They are all the same
characters. There's a character similar to Bo Xilai in my recent
book. As long as there's absolute authority, it will produce
such authority figures. Absolute authority means absolute
corruption. This event shows the urgency and necessity of
reform in the Chinese system.
"In this book, one of the officials had been drinking urine
for five years because he thinks it has medicinal benefits. Then
during a banquet his friends poured him a beer and he cried
because he had been drinking urine for such a long time. The
urine symbolizes the cultural garbage inherent to the system
that the official complies with, and that's believed to be
beneficial. I won't comment on the political, but I hope that
China can move towards reform. Reform of civil society and law
is China's Golden Road towards future progress. I hope the new
leadership can bring this about."
Q: Do you see a burgeoning Chinese literary movement? Will
this society in transition produce a new crop of writers?
A: "If they all become party officials, then no. Many don't
have the courage to rely solely on their pen to make a living...
"Most of the material coming from Chinese writers today, the
ones translated into English, talk about the period before or
during the Cultural Revolution but do not focus on China's
current affairs. As for works that do focus on current society,
the ones that write about urban life are full of depictions of
song and dance and wealth, while the ones set in the countryside
depict the beautiful scenery. They do not touch upon the
darkness of current reality. Under such a system, we cannot be
ourselves. We become spiritual eunuchs and helpless bystanders.
This is extremely painful. Your soul is not free."
"In this man-made system, the human has become a non-human.
So if I just sat on the inside and kept watching, then I will
also turn into a beetle, like in Franz Kafka's 'The
Metamorphosis.' The person from my past political life has
passed. The person sitting in front of you is an ordinary man, a
writer."
(Reporting by Sisi Tang, editing by Elaine Lies)