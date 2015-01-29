By Lisa Von Ahn
NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 29 French sculptor Camille
Claudel, the muse and lover of her renowned peer Auguste Rodin,
has inspired authors, playwrights and filmmakers for decades.
Author Heather Webb is the latest to examine their
relationship. Her new novel, "Rodin's Lover," tells the story
from the viewpoints of both Rodin and Claudel, who spent the
last three decades of her life in a mental institution.
Webb spoke with Reuters about turning real lives into
fiction and writing from a male perspective.
Q: Why did you decide to tell this story in a novel?
A: It's not really a decision I made ahead of time. I loved
the story and was fascinated by it, not to mention sculpture
itself, and it unfolded that way.
Nonfiction is a completely different animal. At some point I
might write nonfiction, but at this point, I'm not really
interested. I obviously read a ton of it, but there's the magic
in the inspiration and the beauty in fiction. The emotional
element is something that you just can't capture in nonfiction.
Q: How did you decide to incorporate fictional events, like
the courtship of Claudel by a real person?
A: I assumed that her mother, traditional as she was, would
absolutely be pushing for Camille to have a suitor. I'm sure
that was something that was real. That's just what they did back
then. ... I just created a name out of thin air. ... I Googled
it and when I came upon it I was amazed and shocked that first
of all he lived in Camille's lifetime, and second of all that he
was this famous criminologist.
Q: Was it difficult telling Rodin's side of the story?
A: I really latched onto his voice. I expected it to be hard
because he's a male, I'm a female. But I loved how different he
was from Camille. They obviously shared a passion and had a
similar work ethic, but it's very exciting and interesting
writing from a male point of view.
Q: You present Rodin more sympathetically than the film
"Camille Claudel" did.
A: He was very sympathetic to me because he loved this woman
so much, but he also loved the woman he was with, and he was
eaten alive by it. I think he struggled to make the right
choice. ...
He wasn't a one-dimensional villain the way he's portrayed
in a lot of pieces I've seen.
