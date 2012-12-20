TOKYO Dec 20 After a Greek bride is abandoned
at the altar and her prospective bridegroom is found blinded
from an acid attack, local villagers are baffled until Hermes
Diaktoras, a portly man in white tennis shoes, arrives to help.
So begins "The Doctor of Thessaly," the third in a series of
detective stories by British-born author Anne Zouroudi that
feature Hermes, who even as he works to unravel the crime has
more than a hint of mystery about himself.
Zouroudi, who married a Greek fisherman and lived for a
while in the remote Greek islands, spoke with Reuters about the
origins of her sleuth and the themes that underpin her series.
Q: What started the series?
A: "When I came back to England with my tail between my legs
and a failed marriage and a small child in tow, I wrote the
first book in the series, 'The Messenger of Athens' kind of to
get the issues out for myself, to understand for myself what had
gone wrong and why it hadn't been this idyll. I was expecting to
live the rest of my life there. So I think 'The Messenger of
Athens' is quite a bleak book, really, sort of explaining to
myself and to the world what I found in a very isolated and very
tiny Greek community.
"But the lead character in that book is obviously slightly
worldly and I based him on my interest in Jungian archetypes,
actually. The idea of this figure of justice had immense appeal
to me and I think he really appealed to readers as well. So when
the first book was published, Bloomsbury really liked that
character and said, come on, we can do more with him.
"So because the first book was based around lust and love,
and there were very blurred lines between lust and love, I
thought, you know, lust is supposed to be a sin so we could go
through the seven deadly sins. That's how the series was born."
Q: You said you were working through issues, why choose the
detective story form?
A: "Because I wanted to write something that I would like to
read, and I love to read crime ... When I travel, I like to read
books that are about the place that I'm visiting, and yet I
could find very few novels of any description based in Greece.
"It seemed to be a market where there was a bit of a dearth,
actually. So I really wrote originally a book that I would like
to read, and happily other readers seemed to like them too."
Q: You said Hermes was kind of a Jungian archetype - how
else did you come up with him?
A: "The story of his appearance is actually quite an
interesting one. In the Greek islands in winter, there isn't
very much to do. One Sunday afternoon, my ex-husband and I took
a walk to the local cemetery because where else are you going to
go? When we got there, there was another couple there, and one
of them was a man I didn't know. I hadn't seen him before, which
once again is very unusual in small Greek islands in winter.
"He was a very elegant man. He was wearing a suit and a
raincoat, and he had owlish glasses and a quite distinctive
hairstyle, distinctive longish gray curls. He was standing on
the cemetery wall and looking down onto the sea. He was such a
striking character that when I came to think of a description of
Hermes he immediately came to mind. But rather unglamorously, he
turned to out to be the new manager of the bank of the island
where I was living ... I should say, though, that the bank
manager was not wearing the white tennis shoes, they were
another quirky detail that came from childhood."
Q: So then he gradually developed?
A: "The fact is, through the books Hermes never changes
because it's the nature of who he is and what he is, not to
change. Readers can make of him what they will, but to me, he is
an incarnation of the god Hermes. My theory on the gods is this:
as we have slowly forgotten about them, the immortals have begun
to age, very slowly. So over millennia Hermes has begun to age
and become quite portly, he is going a bit gray. My theory is
that if we started to remember the old gods -- and I think to an
extent that's happening (and) the Greek myths are becoming quite
voguish at the moment -- perhaps he might reverse and revert to
his original golden youth and become young and dashingly
handsome again."
Q: Are you doing books on all the seven deadly sins?
A: "Yes, I've just finished the seventh. It's out next June
in the U.K. So we're at a bit of a crossroads with Hermes right
now, where should we go next?"
Q: So you're not finished with him?
A: "No, I don't think so, because I have a quite big fan
base here in the U.K and abroad. People are just loving the
character. They love the idea of this character who just turns
up from nowhere, fixes everything and then quietly melts away
... It's at the heart of all crime fiction, really, but I think
because Hermes is not a policeman and it's based more on natural
justice rather than legal justice, people find that really
appealing. But now having done the seven deadly sins, where
should he go next? I'm thinking the Ten Commandments, maybe.
We're still thinking about it."
