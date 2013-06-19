LONDON, June 19 The stories of a dyslexic hero
and a little girl who overcomes her family's fear of a stray dog
won two of Britain's most coveted children's literature prizes
on Wednesday.
"Maggot Moon" by Sally Gardner outshone Booker prize-winner
Roddy Doyle to win the Carnegie medal for a book starring
dyslexic hero Standish, who takes on a sinister dictatorship
while friends and family disappear.
Levi Pinfold won the Kate Greenaway award for his
illustrations in "Black Dog" in which a little girl named Small
Hope shows her family that there is nothing to be afraid of in
the arrival of a seemingly fearsome stray dog.
Both prizes are awarded by the Chartered Institute of
Library and Information Professionals (CILIP), the leading
professional body for librarians and information specialists.
Once-branded an "unteachable" student, Gardner said that her
own dyslexia was a "gift", but that the current British
government's intention to introduce a curriculum focused on
traditional learning methods would make school tougher for those
with learning difficulties.
"(The government's) new curriculum excludes rather than
embraces those like me, and millions of others, with a different
way of seeing and thinking," she said.
The CILIP Carnegie and Kate Greenaway Medals are the oldest
and most prestigious children's book awards in Britain, with a
roll-call of past winners that includes "Chronicles of Narnia"
author C.S. Lewis, fantasy writer Terry Pratchett and Philip
Pullman, author of the trilogy "His Dark Materials".
Past Kate Greenaway winners include former Children's
Laureates Quentin Blake -- best known for his illustrations in
Roald Dahl books -- and Anthony Browne, who has also won the
Hans Christian Andersen award.
