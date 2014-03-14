NEW YORK, March 13 A love story that examines
modern attitudes about race, a chronicle of the days after
Hurricane Katrina and a biography of Anglo-Irish satirist
Jonathan Swift won National Book Critics Circle awards on
Thursday.
The prizes presented at the New School in New York City
honor books published in the United States in the past year and
are selected by the group's 24-member board of directors.
The prize for fiction went to "Americanah," the third novel
by Nigerian-born author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie about childhood
sweethearts who move to different countries.
American Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Sheri Fink's
"Five Days at Memorial: Life and Death in a Storm-Ravaged
Hospital", was awarded the prize for nonfiction, and Leo
Damrosch's "Jonathan Swift: His Life and His World" won for
biography.
In the autobiography category, Amy Wilentz collected the top
prize for "Farewell, Fred Voodoo: A Letter from Haiti," based on
her years of reporting from Haiti. Italian scholar Franco
Moretti's "Distant Reading" claimed the criticism award and
Frank Bidart's "Metaphysical Dog" took the poetry prize.
Founded in 1974, the National Book Critics Circle is
comprised of nearly 600 critics and book reviewers.
The group selected Anthony Marra's novel "A Constellation of
Vital Phenomena" as the recipient of the John Leonard Prize for
an outstanding first book in any genre. Leonard was a founding
member of the NBCC.
Katherine A. Powers, who writes reviews for newspapers, won
the 2013 Nona Balakian Citation for Excellence in Reviewing.
Rolando Hinojosa-Smith, a professor of literature at the
University of Texas, Austin, and author of the Klail City Death
Trip novels, was selected for the Ivan Sandrof Lifetime
Achievement Award.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney)