NEW YORK Oct 16 A family saga set in India and
America, a woman's entry into the art world in the mid-70s and a
boy's battle against slavery are among the subjects covered in
fiction works selected as finalists on Wednesday for the 2013
National Book Awards.
The National Book Foundation announced finalists for the
awards, which are among the most prestigious in U.S. publishing,
in four categories - fiction, non-fiction, young people's
literature and poetry.
Winners, who will receive $10,000 and a bronze statue, will
be named at an awards dinner on Nov. 20 in New York.
Rachel Kushner was selected for her second novel, "The
Flamethrowers," about an artist fascinated with motorcycles and
speed. She will compete against Jhumpa Lahiri's tale of Indian
brothers bound by tragedy in "The Lowland," and James McBride's
"The Good Lord Bird," an exploration of identity and survival
during slavery.
Thomas Pynchon, a previous winner of the National Book
Award, was named a finalist in the same category for "Bleeding
Edge," along with George Saunders for "Tenth of December."
"One of the things we have this year in fiction is a
selection of stories with voices that are very different," said
Harold Augenbraum, the executive director of the National Book
Foundation.
"It seems like a very American list this year, more than in
previous years," he added in an interview.
Historical works dominated the non-fiction category, which
Augenbraum said did not include any memoirs this year.
Jill Lepore was named a finalist for "Book of Ages: The Life
and Opinions of Jane Franklin," along with Wendy Lower for
"Hitler's Furies: German Women in the Nazi Killing Fields," and
George Packer for "The Unwinding: An Inner History of the New
America."
Alan Taylor was picked in the same category for "The
Internal Enemy: Slavery and War in Virginia, 1772-1832," and
Lawrence Wright was named for "Going Clear: Scientology,
Hollywood, & the Prison of Belief."
Judges selected the finalists from 1,432 books submitted for
the awards, including 408 in fiction and 517 in non-fiction.
In the young people's literature category the list includes
former National Book Award finalists Kathi Appelt for "The True
Blue Scouts of Sugar Man Swamp" and Gene Luen Yang, who was
nominated for "Boxers & Saints."
Cynthia Kadohata was selected for "The Thing About Luck" and
Tom McNeal was picked for "Far Far Away," along with Meg Rosoff
for "Picture Me Gone."
Poetry finalists include Frank Bidart for "Metaphysical
Dog," Lucie Brock-Broido for "Stay, Illusion" and Adrian Matejka
for "The Big Smoke."
Matt Rasmussen was also picked in the poetry category for
"Black Aperture," along with Mary Szybist, who was named for
"Incarnadine."
For the first time this year the National Book Awards also
announced a long list of selections before the finalists.
Last year, author Louise Erdrich took home the award for
fiction for "The Round House," and Katherine Boo won the
non-fiction award for her first book, "Behind the Beautiful
Forevers: Life, Death, and Hope in a Mumbai Undercity," which
sheds light on the lives of India's poor as well as government
corruption.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Eric Beech)