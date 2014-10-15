NEW YORK Oct 15 A novel set in Nazi-occupied
France, a debut collection of short stories and a
post-apocalyptic tale are among the finalists announced on
Wednesday for the 2014 National Book Awards.
The National Book Foundation revealed the finalists in four
categories - fiction, non-fiction, young people's literature and
poetry - for the prizes which will be awarded on Nov. 19 in New
York.
"One of the things I think stands out is that four of the
five books have this civil strife behind them, and I wonder if
that is a zeitgeist that is going around in the world of
fiction," said Harold Augenbraum, the executive director of the
National Book Foundation.
"Three books are set against the background of war, one
against medical apocalypse. I think that is very interesting,"
he added in an interview.
Rabih Alameddine was shortlisted in fiction for "An
Unnecessary Woman," his portrait of a reclusive lady living
alone in Beirut, along with Phil Klay, a U.S. Marine Corps
veteran nominated for "Redeployment," his book of short stories
about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Marilynne Robinson, a Pulitzer Prize winner and two-time
National Book Award finalist, was selected for "Lila," a book
about a young, homeless girl in Iowa.
Anthony Doerr's "All the Light We Cannot See," a novel set
in World War Two and Emily St. John Mandel's "Station Eleven,"
which follows a theater troupe in the aftermath of a pandemic,
complete the five fiction finalists.
In the non-fiction category, Roz Chast is the first
cartoonist to be a finalist in an adult category for her memoir,
"Can't We Talk About Something More Pleasant?"
"I guess that has probably something to do with the broader
acceptance of that type of book, the graphic novel, memoir,
comic, cartoon - whatever you want to call it," Augenbraum said
about its inclusion.
Also nominated are John Lahr's biography "Tennessee
Williams: Mad Pilgrimage of the Flesh," and Anand Gopal's "No
Good Men Among the Living: America, the Taliban and the War
through Afghan Eyes."
Evan Osnos was shortlisted for "Age of Ambition: Chasing
Fortune, Truth and Faith in the New China," along with Edward O.
Wilson, a Pulitzer Prize winner in 1979 and 1991, for his book
"The Meaning of Human Existence."
The poetry finalists include Pulitzer Prize winner and
three-time National Book Award finalist Louise Gluck for
"Faithful and Virtuous Night," Fanny Howe's "Second Childhood,"
Maureen N. McLane's "This Blue," Fred Moten's "The Feel Trio"
and Claudia Rankine for "Citizen: An American Lyric."
Jacqueline Woodson was shortlisted in the young people's
literature category for "Brown Girl Dreaming," a book about an
African-American girl growing up in the 1960s and 1970s.
Other finalists include Eliot Schrefer's "Threatened," a
tale about young man studying chimpanzees, Steve Sheinkin's "The
Port Chicago 50: Disaster, Mutiny, and the Fight for Civil
Rights," Deborah Wilies for "Revolution: The Sixties Trilogy,
Book Two," and John Corey Whaley for "Noggin."
The finalists were selected by a panel of writers and
experts and were announced on National Public Radio.
(Editing by Eric Kelsey and G Crosse)