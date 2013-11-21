(Changes year in second paragraph to 2013)
By Patricia Reaney
NEW YORK Nov 20 Writers James McBride and
George Packer won National Book Awards, among the most
prestigious literary prizes in U.S. publishing, at a gala dinner
on Wednesday that also honored authors E.L. Doctorow and Maya
Angelou.
McBride took home the 2013 National Book Foundation fiction
prize for "The Good Lord Bird," an exploration of identity and
survival during slavery.
It was chosen from a short list of books by authors
including Rachel Kushner, previous National Book Award winner
Thomas Pynchon, Jhumpa Lahiri and George Saunders.
"I didn't prepare a speech. I really didn't think I was
going to be up here tonight," McBride said. "It sure is nice."
Packer won the non-fiction prize for "The Unwinding: An
Inner History of the New America," a story about the United
States that runs from 1978 to 2012 told through the lives of
Americans from varying walks of life.
It competed in a category dominated by historical works by
Wendy Lower, Jill Lepore, Alan Taylor and Lawrence Wright.
"This is an incredible honor," Packer said after receiving
the prize at the 64th annual National Book Awards. "I feel very
lucky to be given this award."
Mary Szybist won the poetry prize for "Incarnadine" and
Cynthia Kadohata took home the young people's literature award
for "The Thing About Luck."
In addition to the bronze statue, winners will also receive
$10,000.
"Ragtime" author Doctorow, 82, received the 2013 Medal for
Distinguished Contribution to American Letters for his body of
work spanning five decades.
A previous National Book Award winner for fiction in 1986
for "World's Fair," Doctorow was also a finalist in the same
category four other times. Previous recipients of the award
include Joan Didion, Elmore Leonard and Norman Mailer.
Maya Angelou, whose groundbreaking autobiography "I Know Why
the Caged Bird Sings" is an American classic, was awarded the
2013 Literarian Award for Outstanding Service to the American
Literary Community.
"I am delighted," Angelou, 85, said in an interview ahead of
the ceremony. "To be given the award for lifetime achievement is
really quite a statement."
The finalists in the four categories were whittled down from
1,432 books submitted for the awards, including 408 in fiction
and 517 in non-fiction.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)