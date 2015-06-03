(Adds quotes from Smith)
By Michael Roddy
LONDON, June 3 Scottish-born author Ali Smith
won the Baileys Women's Prize for Fiction on Wednesday for her
gender-bending novel "How to Be Both" that explores issues of
sexual identity from Renaissance times to the present.
Smith's sixth novel, which had been shortlisted for the 2014
Man Booker Prize, focuses on an Italian Renaissance painter who
disguises herself as a man in order to pursue her artistic
passions, and on a modern teenage girl named George grappling
with the death of her mother and with her emerging sexuality.
"Ancient and modern meet and speak to each other in this
tender, brilliant and witty novel of grief, love, sexuality and
shape-shifting identity," Chair of Judges Shami Chakrabarti said
in a statement announcing the winner.
The prize, awarded to a work of fiction written in English
by a woman anywhere in the world, carries a 30,000 pound
($46,000) cash prize.
"It's quite amazing, I'm in shock," Smith told Reuters after
the award was announced. "That's my first response and my only
response -- it's lovely."
Smith's critically well received book intertwines the story
of the actual Renaissance artist Francesco del Cossa, who
disguised her femininity in order to create frescoes in a
palazzo in Ferrara, and the fictional George, who is struggling
to cope with the sudden death of her mother, with whom she had
travelled to Italy to see del Cossa's works.
The book has the added twist of coming in two editions, one
of which begins with del Cossa's story and the other with
George's.
Smith said that novels "are always about time" and that in
hers she'd attempted to link events of 500 years ago to the
present.
"Is it possible for us to be connected so immediately to
people in the past who we never knew, and whom we have nothing
in common with?," she said.
"It's about our own multiplicity and our ability to be at
one time more than just one thing -- that's what really is the
driving thing."
Smith, who was born in Inverness in August 1962 and lives in
Cambridge, won the Saltire First Book Award and a Scottish Arts
Council Award in 1995 for her first collection of stories, "Free
Love".
Her novels include "Hotel World", which was shortlisted for
the Man Booker and the Orange Prize, and "The Accidental" which
won the Whitbread Novel Award.
($1 = 0.6518 pounds)
(Editing by Ealph Boulton)