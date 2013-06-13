June 13 Two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning author
Barton Gellman is writing a book on the "rise of the
surveillance-industrial state" after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror
attacks, publisher Penguin Press said on Thursday.
Gellman's new book, which has no title or release date yet,
will follow surveillance developments from California's Silicon
Valley to the U.S. National Security Agency headquarters at Ft.
Meade, Maryland, Penguin said.
The announcement comes a week after former NSA contractor
Edward Snowden admitted to leaking information from U.S.
surveillance programs to Britain's Guardian newspaper and the
Washington Post, questioning its legality.
Gellman was a reporter on the Washington Post story that
revealed Prism, the NSA's Internet data collection program.
As a special projects reporter at The Washington Post, he
won the Pulitzer Prize with Jo Becker in 2008 for a series about
former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney.
Gellman also shared a Pulitzer Prize in 2002 for national
reporting and is the author of several books, including the best
selling "Angler: The Cheney Vice Presidency." He writes the
CounterSpy blg about digital privacy and security.
Penguin Press is part of Penguin Group, which is owned by
Britain's Pearson PLC.