June 13 Two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning author Barton Gellman is writing a book on the "rise of the surveillance-industrial state" after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, publisher Penguin Press said on Thursday.

Gellman's new book, which has no title or release date yet, will follow surveillance developments from California's Silicon Valley to the U.S. National Security Agency headquarters at Ft. Meade, Maryland, Penguin said.

The announcement comes a week after former NSA contractor Edward Snowden admitted to leaking information from U.S. surveillance programs to Britain's Guardian newspaper and the Washington Post, questioning its legality.

Gellman was a reporter on the Washington Post story that revealed Prism, the NSA's Internet data collection program.

As a special projects reporter at The Washington Post, he won the Pulitzer Prize with Jo Becker in 2008 for a series about former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney.

Gellman also shared a Pulitzer Prize in 2002 for national reporting and is the author of several books, including the best selling "Angler: The Cheney Vice Presidency." He writes the CounterSpy blg about digital privacy and security.

Penguin Press is part of Penguin Group, which is owned by Britain's Pearson PLC.