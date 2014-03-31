(Amends Nixon's title in third paragraph)
* "Echo's Bones" was rejected in 1933
* Beckett's editor in 1930s called novella "a nightmare"
* Story shows Beckett's youthful style, influences -scholar
* Plans also in works to publish Beckett's 1930s German
diary
By Michael Roddy
LONDON, March 31 The titular character never
appears in Samuel Beckett's play "Waiting for Godot", but a
previously unpublished work that was rejected as "a nightmare"
by the Irish writer's editor in 1933 will turn up in bookstores
next month.
The novella "Echo's Bones", meant to have been the 11th and
concluding story in Beckett's early collection "More Pricks than
Kicks", will be published on its own by Faber & Faber on April
17 with a lengthy introduction by Beckett scholar Mark Nixon,
the publisher announced on Monday.
Nixon, a reader in modern literature at the University of
Reading, which houses the most extensive collection of Beckett's
papers, said he understood why the 13,500-word story failed to
make the cut, but he thinks it will be of interest to more than
just Beckett scholars.
"It is well written. it's a sign of a very intelligent young
man writing very much in the mold of modernistic experimental
fiction of the time," Nixon said in a telephone interview.
"You can see the influence of James Joyce in the story, in
that Beckett is taking themes and styles and references from
many different sources."
Nixon said he appreciated why Beckett's then-editor, Charles
Prentice of publisher Chatto & Windus, had rejected it.
In a November 1933 note to Beckett, who went on to win the
Nobel Prize for Literature in 1969 and died in 1989, Prentice
wrote: "Dear Sam, It is a nightmare ... 'Echo's Bones' would, I
am sure, lose the book a great many readers."
Nixon said that although Beckett's stories generally could
be strange, this one was a bit stranger, featuring as its main
character a person who returns from the grave.
"It's just that little bit more weird or perhaps put
differently, it's rather crazy," Nixon said.
"It moves between being incredibly serious very quickly,
within the sentence, to being very bawdy, having schoolboy
humour in it. It changes its register so often that the reader
tends to be quite confused about what is going on.
"It's why we've published this edition with a long
introduction," Nixon said, adding that the decision had been
made to publish "Echo's Bones" separately because "More Pricks
and Kicks" has "stood on its own all these years".
Nixon said the novella probably had been forgotten by
Beckett as his attention turned to other things, but that two
copies of it had remained, in archives at Dartmouth College in
New Hampshire and at the University of Texas in Austin.
"Beckett didn't destroy it, it's not as if he wanted all
traces of it to disappear," Nixon said.
He said he had broached the idea of publishing the forgotten
story several years ago with Edward Beckett, the writer's nephew
and executor of his literary estate, leading to the forthcoming
edition.
Nixon said he knew of no other lost Beckett stories awaiting
publication, but he said there was a plan afoot to publish a
diary Beckett kept of a six-month trip he made through Nazi
Germany in 1936 and 1937.
"That's going to be incredibly interesting," he said, adding
that the diary will first be published in Germany in 2016 and
after that by Faber & Faber.
(Editing by John Stonestreet)