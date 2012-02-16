NEW YORK "Kill Shot" jumped to the top of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "Kill Shot" by Vince Flynn (Atria, $27.99) -

2. "Defending Jacob" by William Landay (Delacorte, $26) 3

3. "Catch Me" by Lisa Gardner (Dutton, $26.95) -

4. "Death Comes to Pemberley" by P.D. James (Knopf, $25.95) 5

5. "Private: #1 Suspect" by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown,

$27.99) 2

6. "11/22/63" by Stephen King (Scribner, $35) 7

7. "Home Front" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's, $27.99) 1

8. "The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest" by Stieg Larsson (Knopf, $27.95) 6

9. "Taken." by Robert Crais (Putnam, $26.95) 4

10. "Left for Dead" by J.A. Jance (Touchstone, $25.99) -

Hardcover nonfiction

1. "Ameritopia" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold, $26.99) 2

2. "Hilarity Ensues" by Tucker Max (Blue Heeler, $25.99) -

3. "The End of Illness" by David Agus, M.D (Free Press, $26) 3

4. "American Sniper" by Scott McEwen & Jim DeFelice (Morrow, $26.99) 1

5. "Take the Stairs" by Rory Vaden (Perigee, $22.95) -

6. "Steve Jobs" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35) 4

7. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28) 6

8. "Quiet" by Susan Cain (Crown, $26) 8

9. "The World of Downton Abbey" by Jessica Fellowes (St. Martin's, $29.99) 14

10. "Once Upon a Secret" by Mimi Alford (Random House, $25) -

