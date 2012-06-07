NEW YORK Clive Cussler's "The Storm" debuted at the top of Publishers Weekly's best-sellers list on Thursday.

The list is compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "The Storm" by Clive Cussler (Putnam, $27.95) -

2. "11th Hour" by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $27.99) 1

3. "Stolen Prey" by John Sandford (Putnam, $27.95) 2

4. "Calico Joe" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $24.95) 3

5. "The Innocent" by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $27.99) 4

6. "Deadlocked" by Charlaine Harris (Ace, $27.95) 5

7. "A Blaze of Glory" by Jeff Shaara (Ballantine Books, $28.00) -

8. "Bring Up the Bodies" by Hilary Mantel (Holt, $28) 9

9. "The Wind Through the Keyhole" by Stephen King (Scribner, $27) 6

10. "In One Person" by John Irving (Simon & Schuster, $28) 7

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "It Worked for Me" by Colin Powell (Harper, $27.99) 1

2. "The Amateur" by Edward Klein (Regnery, $27.95) 2

3. "The Skinny Rules" by Bob Harper (Ballantine, $26) 5

4. "American Grown" by Michelle Obama (Crown, $30.00) -

5. "You're So Invited" by Cheryl Najafi (St. Martin's, $29.99) -

6. "Perfect Pies" by Michele Stuart (Ballantine Books, $25.00) -

7. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28) 4

8. "The Charge" by Brendon Burchard (Free Press, $26) 3

9. "The Passage of Power" by Robert A. Caro (Knopf, $35) 6

10. "Cronkite, by Douglas Brinkley (Harper, $34.99) -

Week ending June 3, 2012, powered by Nielsen BookScan (c) 2012 The Nielsen Company.

