NEW YORK John Grisham's latest book, "Calico Joe," climbed to the top of Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday.

The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "Calico Joe" by John Grisham, (Doubleday, $24.95) 4

2. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 3

3. "Mission to Paris" by Alan Furst (Random House, $27.00) -

4. "The Storm" by Clive Cussler (Putnam, $27.95) 2

5. "The Third Gate" by Lincoln Child (Doubleday, $25.95) -

6. "Porch Lights" by Dorothea Benton Frank (William Morrow, $25.99) -

7. "The Innocent" by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $27.99) 8

8. "11th Hour" by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $27.99) 5

9. "Stolen Prey" by John Sandford (Putnam, $27.95) 6

10. "A Blaze of Glory" by Jeff Shaara (Ballantine Books, $28.00) 10

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "Cowards" by Glenn Beck (Threshold Editions, $28.00) -

2. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28) 4

3. "The Amateur" by Edward Klein (Regnery, $27.95) 1

4. "It Worked for Me" by Colin Powell (Harper, $27.99) 3

5. "The Great Destroyer" by David Limbaugh (Regnery, $29.95) 2

6. "Unintended Consequences" by Ed Conard (Portfolio, $27.95) 32

7. "Wild" by Cheryl Strayed (Knopf, $25.95) 6

8. "Cronkite" by Douglas Brinkley (Harper, $34.99) 9

9. "Not Taco Bell Material" by Adam Carolla (Crown Archetype, $26.00 -

10. "The Skinny Rules" by Bob Harper (Ballantine, $26.00) 5

Week ending June 17, 2012, powered by Nielsen BookScan (c) 2012 The Nielsen Company.

