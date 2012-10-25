NEW YORK Nelson DeMille's "The Panther" debuted at the top of Publishers Weekly's bestseller list on Thursday, pushing J.D. Rowling's "The Casual Vacancy" into second place.

The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "The Panther" by Nelson DeMille (Grand Central, $27.99) -

2. "The Casual Vacancy" by J. K. Rowling (Little, Brown, $35.00) 1

3. "The Bone Bed" by Patricia Cornwell (Putnam, $28.95) -

4. "The Twelve" by Justin Cronin (Ballantine, $28.00) -

5. "NYPD Red" by James Patterson and Marshall Karp (Little, Brown, $27.99) 2

6. "Winter of the World" by Ken Follett (Dutton, $36.00) 3

7. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 4

8. "The Time Keeper" by Mitch Albom (Hyperion, $24.99) 6

9. "The Secret Keeper" by Kate Morton (Atria, $26.99) -

10. "Mad River" by John Sandford (Putnam, $27.95) 5

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "Killing Kennedy" by Bill O'Reilly (Henry Holt, $28.00) 1

2. "No Easy Day" by Mark Owen (Dutton, $26.95) 2

3. "America Again" by Stephen Colbert (Grand Central, $28.99) 4

4. "Lidia's Favorite Recipes" by Lidia Matticchio Bastianich (Knopf, $24.95) -

5. "Guinness World Records 2013" (Guinness World Records) 6

6. "Who I Am" by Peter Townshend (Harper, $32.50) 3

7. "God Loves You" by David Jeremiah (FaithWords, $23.99) 5

8. "I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak" by Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99) 7

9. "True Food" by Andrew Weil (Little, Brown, $29.99) 33

10. "Waging Heavy Peace" by Neil Young (Blue Rider Press, $30.00) 8

Week ended October 21, 2012, powered by Nielsen BookScan (c) 2012 The Nielsen Company.

