NEW YORK "The Black Box" debuted at the top of the Publishers Weekly's bestseller list on Thursday.

The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "The Black Box" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown, $27.99) -

2. Notorious Nineteen" by Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28.00) 1

3. Cold Days by Jim Butcher (Roc, $27. 95) -

4. "The Forgotten" by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $27.99) 3

5. "The Racketeer" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 5

6. "Agenda 21" by Glenn Beck (Threshold, $26.00) 2

7. "Merry Christmas, Alex Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown, $28.99) 4

8. "The Last Man" by Vince Flynn (Atria, $27.99) 6

9. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 8

10. "The Casual Vacancy" by J. K. Rowling (Little, Brown, $35.00) 7

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "Killing Kennedy" by Bill O'Reilly (Henry Holt, $28.00) 1

2. "Barefoot Contessa Foolproof" by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter, $35.00) 2

3. "Thomas Jefferson" by Jon Meacham (Random House, $35.00) 4

4. "Guinness World Records 2013" (Guinness World Records) 5

5. "No Easy Day" by Mark Owen (Dutton, $26.95) 6

6. "The Virgin Diet" by J.J. Virgin (Harlequin, $25.95) -

7. "The 4-Hour Chef" by Timothy Ferris (New Harvest, $35.00) 3

8. "America Again" by Stephen Colbert (Grand Central, $28.99) 10

9. "The Smitten Kitchen Cookbook" by Deb Perelman (Knopf, $35.00) 9

10. "I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak" by Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99) 9

