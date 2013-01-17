NEW YORK Robert Jordan's book "A Memory of Light" jumped to the No. 1 spot on Publishers Weekly's bestseller list on Thursday.

The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "A Memory of Light" by Robert Jordan (Tor, $34.99) 45

2. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 1

3. "The Husband List" by Janet Evanovich (St. Martin's, $27.99) -

4. "Collateral Damage" by Stuart Woods (Putnam, $26.95) -

5. "Kinsey and Me: Stories" by Sue Grafton" (Putnam/Marian Wood, $27.95) -

6. "Tenth of December: Stories" by George Saunders (Random House, $26.00) -

7. "The Racketeer" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 3

8. "The Blood Gospel" by James Rollins (William Morrow, $27.99) -

9. "Cross Roads" by William Paul Young (FaithWords, $24.99) 5

10. "Threat Vector" by Tom Clancy (Putnam, $28.95) 4

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "Shred: The Revolutionary Diet" by Ian K. Smith, M.D. (St. Martin's, $24.99) 1

2. "Killing Kennedy" by Bill O'Reilly (Henry Holt, $28.00) 2

3. "The Plan" by Lyn-Genet Recitas (Grand Central, $25.99) -

4. "Ninja Innovation" by Gary Shapiro (William Morrow, $25.99) -

5. "My Share of the Task" by Gen. Stanley McChrystal (Portfolio, $29.95) -

6. "Barefoot Contessa Foolproof" by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter, $35.00) 3

7. "No Easy Day" by Mark Owen (Dutton, $26.95) 7

8. "The Virgin Diet" by J. J. Virgin (Harlequin, $25.95) 13

9. "I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak" by Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99) 4

10. "Wheat Belly Cookbook" by William Davis (Rodale, $27.99) 11

Week ended January 13, 2012, powered by Nielsen BookScan (c) 2012 The Nielsen Company.

(Editing by Patricia Reaney)