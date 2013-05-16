At U.S. contest, may the smelliest sneaker win
NEW YORK Seven young contestants from around the United States put their best and smelliest shoe forward at the 42nd National Rotten Sneaker Contest in New York City on Tuesday.
NEW YORK "Dead Ever After," by Charlaine Harris, shot to the top of the U.S. best-sellers list on Thursday.
The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
Hardcover Fiction
1. "Dead Ever After" by Charlaine Harris (Ace, $27.95)
2. "The 12th of Never" by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $27.99)
3. "Silken Prey" by John Sandford (Putnam, $27.95)
4. "The Hit" by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $27.99)
5. "A Step of Faith" by Richard Paul Evans (Simon & Schuster, $19.99
6. "Whiskey Beach" by Nora Roberts (Putnam, $27.95)
7. "A Delicate Truth" by John le Carré (Viking, $28.95)
8. "Daddy's Gone a Hunting" by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.99)
9. "Robert B. Parker's Wonderland" by Ace Atkins (Putnam, $26.95)
10. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00)
Hardcover Non-fiction
1. "Happy, Happy, Happy" by Phil Robertson (Howard Books, $24.99)
2. "Lean In" by Sheryl Sandberg (Knopf, $24.95)
3. "Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls" by David Sedaris (Little, Brown, $27.00)
4. "The Duck Commander Family " by Willie & Korie Robertson (Howard Books, $23.99)
5. "Waiting to Be Heard" by Amanda Knox (Harper, $28.99)
6. "Cooked" by Michael Pollan (Penguin, $27.95)
7. "It's All Good" by Gwyneth Paltrow (Grand Central, $32.00)
8. "Keep It Pithy" by Bill O'Reilly (Crown Archetype, $21.99)
9. "Dad Is Fat" by Jim Gaffigan (Crown Archetype, $25.00)
10. "The Unstoppables" by Bill Schley ( Wiley, $24.95)
Week ended May 12, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan (c) 2013 The Nielsen Company.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and David Brunnstrom)
NEW YORK Seven young contestants from around the United States put their best and smelliest shoe forward at the 42nd National Rotten Sneaker Contest in New York City on Tuesday.
Viacom Inc hired movie industry veteran Jim Gianopulos, the former head of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's film studio, to revive its Paramount Pictures unit.
LONDON "Migration Blues", a new album from veteran bluesman Eric Bibb, uses the sounds of the American South to tell the tale of everyone from 1920s farmers fleeing the Dust Bowl for California to refugees crossing the Mediterranean to Europe in the 2010s.