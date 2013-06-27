NEW YORK For the sixth consecutive week Dan Brown's thriller "Inferno" held on to the top spot on the U.S. best-sellers list on Thursday.

The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "Inferno" by Dan Brown (Doubleday,

$29.95) 1

2. "The Heist" by Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28.00) -

3. "The Ocean at the End of the Lane" by Neil Gaiman, $25.99) -

4. "And the Mountains Echoed" by Khaled Hosseini (Riverhead, $28.95) 2

5. "Bad Monkey" by Carl Hiaasen (Knopf, $26.95) 3

6. "The Silver Star" by Jeannette Walls (Scribner, $26.00) 5

7. "The Eye of Moloch" by Glenn Beck (Threshold Editions, $26.00) 4

8. "The 9th Girl" by Tami Hoag (Dutton, $26.95) -

9. "Revenge Wears Prada" by Lauren Weisberger (Simon & Schuster, $25.99) 9

10. "The Last Original Wife" by Dorothea Benton Frank (William Morrow, $26.99) 7

Hardcover Non-fiction

1. "Happy, Happy, Happy" by Phil Robertson (Howard Books, $24.99) 1

2. "American Gun" by Chris Kyle (William Morrow, $29.99) 2

3. "Lean In" by Sheryl Sandberg (Knopf, $24.95) 5

4. "The Duck Commander Family " by Willie & Korie Robertson (Howard Books, $23.99) 3

5. "Eleven Rings" by Phil Jackson (Penguin, $27.95) 9

6. "Dad Is Fat" by Jim Gaffigan (Crown Archetype, $25.00) 6

7. "Let's Explore Diabetes With Owls" by David Sedaris, Little Brown $27.00) 11

8. "Keep It Pithy" by Bill O'Reilly (Crown Archetype, $21.99) 4

9. "The 100" by Jorge Cruise (William Morrow, $25.99) 10

10. "Darwin's Doubt" by Stephen C. Meyer (HarperCollins, $28.99) -

Week that ended June 23, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan (c) 2013 The Nielsen Company.

