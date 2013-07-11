WIDER IMAGE: Turkey's referendum: millions of voters with myriad views
ANKARA There are only two options on the ballot – "yes" or "no" – but tens of millions of Turks will cast their votes in a referendum on Sunday with a myriad of motives.
NEW YORK Dan Brown's "Inferno" shot back to the top of the U.S. best-sellers list on Thursday after being pushed into second place last week by "Second Honeymoon."
The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
Hardcover Fiction Last Week
1. "Inferno" by Dan Brown (Doubleday, $29.95) 2
2. "Second Honeymoon" by James Patterson and Howard Roughan (Little, Brown, $28.00) 1
3. "And the Mountains Echoed" by Khaled Hosseini (Riverhead, $28.95) 3
4. "Affliction" by Laurell K. Hamilton (Berkley, $28.95) -
5. "The Heist" by Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28.00) 4
6. "Bad Monkey" by Carl Hiaasen (Knopf, $26.95) 8
7. "The Ocean at the End of the Lane" by Neil Gaiman (William Morrow, $25.99) 5
8. "Beautiful Day" by Elin Hilderbrand
(Reagan Arthur, $28.00) 6
9. "The Eye of God" by James Rollins (William Morrow, $27.99) 7
10. "The Silver Star" by Jeannette Walls (Scribner, $26.00) 9
Hardcover non-fiction
1. "Happy, Happy, Happy" by Phil Robertson (Howard Books, $24.99) 1
2. "Lean In" by Sheryl Sandberg (Knopf, $24.95) 2
3. "The Duck Commander Family " by Willie & Korie Robertson (Howard Books, $23.99) 3
4. "American Gun" by Chris Kyle (William Morrow, $29.99) 4
5. "Let's Explore Diabetes With Owls" by David Sedaris (Little, Brown $27.00) 6
6. "Unbreakable" by Jenni Rivera (Atria, $25.00) -
7. "Life Code" by Dr. Phil McGraw (Penguin,
$26.00) 9
8. "Eleven Rings" by Phil Jackson (Penguin, $27.95) 7
9. "Shred: The Revolutionary Diet" by Ian K. Smith (St. Martin's, $24.99) 5
10. "Dad Is Fat" by Jim Gaffigan (Crown Archetype, $25.00) 8
Week that ended July 7, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan (c) 2013 The Nielsen Company.
LONDON Nearly 30 years after forming British chart toppers Take That, manager Nigel Martin-Smith hopes to emulate his 1990s boy band success a second time round with a new all-male group.