NEW YORK Lee Child's latest novel, "Never Go Back," shot straight to the top of the U.S. best-sellers fiction list on Thursday.

The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "Never Go Back" by Lee Child (Delacorte, $28.00)

2. "The Mayan Secrets" by Clive Cussler/ Thomas Perry (Putnam, $28.95)

3. "Styxx" by Sherrilyn Kenyon (St. Martin's, $27.99)

4. "Dark Lycan" by Christine Feehan (Berkley, $26.95)

5. "The Cuckoo's Calling" by Robert Galbraith (L.B./Mulholland, $26.00) 1

6. "Inferno" by Dan Brown (Doubleday,$29.95) 4

7. "Mistress," by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown, $28.00) 3

8. "And the Mountains Echoed" by Khaled Hosseini (Riverhead, $28.95) 5

9. "Maddaddam" by Margaret Atwood (Doubleday/Talese, $27.95)

10. "Rose Harbor in Bloom" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $26.00) 6

Hardcover Non-Fiction

1. "Si-Cology 1" by Si Robertson (Howard Books, $22.99)

2. "The Liberty Amendments" by Mark R. Levin (S&S/Threshold, $26.99) 1

3. "Happy, Happy, Happy" by Phil Robertson (Howard Books, $24.99) 2

4. "Zealot" by Reza Aslan (Random House, $27.00) 3

5. "The Duck Commander Family" by Willie & Korie Robertson (Howard Books, $23.99) 6

6. "Lean In" by Sheryl Sandberg (Knopf, $24.95) 5

7. "Mission in a Bottle" by Seth Goldman (Crown Business, $23.00)

8. "God Is Not Mad at You" by Joyce Meyer (FaithWords, $24.00)

9. "Salinger" by David Shields (Simon & Schuster, $37.50)

10. "Lawrence in Arabia" by Scott Anderson (Doubleday, $28.95) 8

Week ending September 8, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan (c) 2013 The Nielsen Company.

