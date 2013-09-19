NEW YORK Sue Grafton's newest mystery novel, "W is for Wasted," debuted at the top of the U.S. best-sellers fiction list on Thursday.

The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "W Is for Wasted" by Sue Grafton (Putnam, $28.95) -

2 "Never Go Back" by Lee Child (Delacorte, $28.00) 1

3. "The Mayan Secrets" by Clive Cussler/ Thomas Perry (Putnam, $28.95) 2

4. "The Cuckoo's Calling" by Robert Galbraith (L.B./Mulholland, $26.00) 5

5. "Inferno" by Dan Brown (Doubleday, $29.95) 6

6. "Second Watch" by J.A. Jance (William Morrow, 26.99) -

7. "Robert B. Parker's Damned If You Do" by Michael Brandman (Putnam, $26.95) -

8. "Mistress," by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown, $28.00) 7

9. "And the Mountains Echoed" by Khaled Hosseini (Riverhead, $28.95) 8

10. "Styxx" by Sherrilyn Kenyon (St. Martin's, $27.99) 3

Hardcover Non-Fiction

1. "Si-Cology 1" by Si Robertson (Howard Books, $22.99) 1

2. "Still Foolin' 'Em" by

Billy Crystal (Holt, $28.00) -

3. "The Liberty Amendments" by Mark R.

Levin (S&S/Threshold, $26.99) 2

4. "Happy, Happy, Happy" by Phil Robertson (Howard Books, $24.99) 3

5. "Zealot" by Reza Aslan (Random House, $27.00) 4

6. "Empty Mansions" by Bill Dedman (Ballantine, $28.00) -

7. "Wilson" by A. Scott Berg (Putnam, $40.00) -

8. "Lean In" by Sheryl Sandberg (Knopf, $24.95) 6

9. "The Duck Commander Family" by Willie & Korie Robertson (Howard Books, $23.99) 5

10. "God Is Not Mad at You" by Joyce Meyer (FaithWords, $24.00) 8

Week ending September 15, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan (c) 2013 The Nielsen Company.

