NEW YORK Tom Clancy's newest novel "Command Authority" jumped to the top of the best-sellers list on Thursday, knocking James Patterson's "Cross My Heart" into second place.

The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "Command Authority" by Tom Clancy (Putnam, $29.95) -

2. "Cross My Heart" by James Patterson (Little, Brown, $29.00) 1

3. "Sycamore Row" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 3

4. "The Gods of Guilt" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown, $28.00) -

5. "Takedown Twenty" by Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28.00) 2

6. "The First Phone Call From Heaven" by Mitch Albom (Harper, $24.99) 6

7. "Doctor Sleep" by Stephen King (Scribner, $30.00) 4

8. "King and Maxwell" by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $28.00) 5

9. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown, $30.00) 10

10. "The Longest Ride" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27.00) 7

Hardcover Non-Fiction

1. "Things That Matter" by Charles Krauthammer (Crown Forum, $28.00) 2

2. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00) 1

3. "Guinness World Records 2014" (Guinness World Records, $28.95 ) 4

4. "George Washington's Secret Six" by Brian Kilmeade (Penguin/Sentinel, $27.95) 5

5. "David and Goliath" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown, $29.00) 3

6. "Miracles and Massacres" by Glenn Beck (S&S/Threshold, $27.00) 6

7. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks" by Ree Drummond (William Morrow, $29.99) 7

8. "Si-Cology 1" by Si Robertson (Howard Books, $22.99) 8

9. "The Bully Pulpit" by Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon & Schuster, $40.00) 12

10. "Humans of New York" by Brandon Stanton (St. Martin's, $29.99) 17

Week ending December 8, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan (c) 2013 The Nielsen Company.

