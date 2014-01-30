NEW YORK Sue Monk Kidd's newest novel, "The Invention of Wings," topped the list of U.S. fiction best-sellers on Thursday for a third straight week.

The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction

1. "The Invention of Wings" by Sue Monk Kidd (Viking, $27.95)

2. "First Love" by James Patterson and Emily Raymond (Little, Brown, $26.00)

3. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown, $30.00)

4. "Sycamore Row" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)

5. "The First Phone Call From Heaven" by Mitch Albom (Harper, $24.99)

6. "Command Authority" by Tom Clancy (Putnam, $29.95)

7. "Cross My Heart" by James Patterson (Little, Brown, $29.00)

8. "Fear Nothing" by Lisa Gardner (Dutton, $27.95)

9. "Lost Lake" by Sarah Addison Allen (St. Martin's, $25.99)

10. "Standup Guy" by Stuart Woods (Putnam, $26.95)

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "Duty" by Robert M. Gates (Knopf, $35.00)

2. "Super Shred" by Ian K. Smith (St. Martin's, $24.99)

3. "Things That Matter" by Charles Krauthammer (Crown Forum, $28.00)

4. "The Doctor's Diet" by Travis Stork (Bird Street Books, $25.95)

5. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00)

6. "The Body Book" by Cameron Diaz (Harper Wave, $25.99)

7. "The Daniel Plan" by Rick Warren (Zondervan, $24.99)

8. "David and Goliath" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown, $29.00)

9. "Grain Brain" by David Perlmutter (Little,Brown $27.00)

10. "George Washington's Secret Six" by Brian Kilmeade (Little, Brown, $29.00)

Week ended January 26, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan (c) 2013 The Nielsen Company.

