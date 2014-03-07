"The Chase," by Janet Evanovich and Lee Goldberg, landed atop the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday in its first week, as last week's top seller, "Concealed Death," dropped to third.

The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "The Chase" by Janet Evanovich and Lee Goldberg (Bantam, $28.00) -

2. "Private L.A." by James Patterson and Mark Sullivan (Little, Brown, $28.00) 2

3. "Concealed in Death" by J.D. Robb (Putnam, $27.95) 1

4. "The Undead Pool" by Kim Harrison (Harper Voyager, $27.99) -

5. "The Invention of Wings" by Sue Monk Kidd (Viking, $27.95) 3

6. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown, $30.00) 4

7. "Killer" by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine, $28.00) 5

8. "Still Life with Bread Crumbs" by Anna Quindlen (Random House, $26.00) 6

9. "Sycamore Row" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 7

10. "One More Thing" by B.J. Novak (Knopf, $24.95) 9

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "The Blood Sugar Solution" by Mark Hyman (Little, Brown, $28.00) -

2. "The Virgin Diet Cookbook" by J.J. Virgin (Grand Central, $28.00) 8

3. "A Short Guide to a Long Life" by David B. Agus (Simon & Schuster, $17.95) -

4. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00) 2

5. "The Future of the Mind" by Michio Kaku (Doubleday, $28.95) -

6. "The Body Book" by Cameron Diaz (HarperWave, $25.99) 7

7. "Things That Matter" by Charles Krauthammer (Crown Forum, $28.00) 5

8. "Super Shred" by Ian K. Smith (St. Martin's, $24.99) 1

9. "Grain Brain" by David Perlmutter (Little, Brown, $27.00) 6

10. "Duty" by Robert M. Gates (Knopf, $35.00) 3

Week ended March 2, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan (c) 2014 The Nielsen Company.

