NEW YORK Prolific author James Patterson was back on top of the U.S. best-sellers list on Thursday with "NYPD Red 2," nudging Harlan Coben's "Missing You" into second place.

Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "NYPD Red 2" by James Patterson and Marshall Karp (Little, Brown, $28.00)

2. "Missing You" by Harlan Coben (Dutton, $27.95)

3. "Blossom Street Brides" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $26.00)

4. "Power Play" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.00)

5. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown, $30.00)

6. "The Invention of Wings" by Sue Monk Kidd (Viking, $27.95)

7. "The Bootlegger" by Clive Cussler and Justin Scott (Putnam, $27.95)

8. "Be Careful What You Wish For" by Jeffrey Archer (St. Martin's, $27.99)

9. "Private L.A." by James Patterson and Mark Sullivan (Little, Brown, $28.00)

10. "The Chase" by Janet Evanovich and Lee Goldberg (Bantam, $28.00) 1

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "The Hungry Girl Diet" by Lisa Lillien (St. Martin's Griffin, $26.99)

2. "Thrive" by Arianna Huffington (Harmony, $26.00)

3. "A Call to Action" by Jimmy Carter (Simon & Schuster, $28.00)

4. "The Body Book" by Cameron Diaz (HarperWave, $25.99)

5. "Grain Brain" by David Perlmutter (Little, Brown, $27.00)

6. "The End of Dieting" by Joel Fuhrman (HarperOne, 26.99)

7. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00)

8. "Not Cool" by Greg Gutfeld (Crown Forum, $26.00)

9. "Uganda Be Kidding Me" by Chelsea Handler (Grand Central, $27.00)

10. "The Blood Sugar Solution" by Mark Hyman (Little, Brown, $28.00)

Week ended March 30, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan (c) 2014 The Nielsen Company.

(Editing by Patricia Reaney and Gunna Dickson)