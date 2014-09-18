NEW YORK "Personal," the 19th Jack Reacher thriller from author Lee Child, held on to the top of the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday for the second consecutive week.

Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "Personal," by Lee Child

(Delacorte, $28.00) 1

2. "Festive in Death," by J.D. Robb

(Putnam, $27.95) -

3. "Somewhere Safe with Somebody Good," by

Jan Karon (Putnam, $27.95) 2

4. "The Eye of Heaven," by Clive Cussler

and Russell Blake (Putnam, $28.95) 3

5. "The Witch with No Name," by

Kim Harrison (Harper Voyager, $26.99) -

6. "Mean Streak," by Sandra Brown

(Grand Central, $26.00) 8

7. "The Children Act," by Ian McEwan

(Doubleday/Talese, $25.00) -

8. "The King's Curse," by Philippa Gregory

(S&S/Touchstone, 28.99) -

9. "Robert B. Parker's Blind Spot," by

Reed Farrel Coleman (Putnam, $26.95) -

10. "The Bone Clocks," by David Mitchell

(Random House, $30.00) 4

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "Act Like a Success, Think Like a

Success," by Steve Harvey (Amistad, $25.99) -

2. "13 Hours," by Mitchell Zuckoff

(Hachette/Twelve, $28.00) -

3. "What If?" by Randall Munroe

(HMH, $24.00) 1

4. "Unphiltered," by Phil Robertson

(S&S/Howard, $25.99) 2

5. "What I Know for Sure," by Oprah Winfrey

(Flatiron, $24.99) 3

6. "Guinness World Records 2015,"

(Guinness World Records, $28.95) -

7. "The Happiness of Pursuit," by

Chris Guillebeau (Harmony, $25.00) -

8. "Jesus on Trial," by David Limbaugh

(Regnery, $27.99) -

9. "Malice Toward None," by Jack E. Levin

(S&S/Threshold, $18.00) -

10. "Be the Message," by Kerry Shook

(WaterBrook, $21.99) -

Week ended Sept. 14, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company.

(Editing by Patricia Reaney)