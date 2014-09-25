British author Ken Follett and his wife Barbara arrive for the screening of the German television production Die Saeulen der Erde, based on the novel The Pillars of the Earth by Follett, in Berlin October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz/Files

NEW YORK "Edge of Eternity," the conclusion of author Ken Follett's 20th-century trilogy, debuted at the top of the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday.

Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction

1. "Edge of Eternity" by Ken Follett (Dutton, $36.00)

2. "Personal," by Lee Child (Delacorte, $28.00)

3. "Somewhere Safe with Somebody Good," by Jan Karon (Putnam, $27.95)

4. "Festive in Death," by J.D. Robb (Putnam, $27.95)

5. "The Eye of Heaven," by Clive Cussler and Russell Blake (Putnam, $28.95)

6. "Raging Heat" by Richard Castle (Kingswell, $26.99)

7. "Mean Streak," by Sandra Brown (Grand Central, $26.00)

8. "The Bone Clocks," by David Mitchell (Random House, $30.00)

9. "The Children Act," by Ian McEwan (Doubleday/Talese, $25.00)

10. "The Golem of Hollywood" by Jonathan Kellerman (Putnam, $27.95)

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "Act Like a Success, Think Like a Success," by Steve Harvey (Amistad, $25.99)

2. "13 Hours," by Mitchell Zuckoff (Hachette/Twelve, $28.00)

3. "Jesus on Trial," by David Limbaugh (Regnery, $27.99)

4. "Zero to One" by Peter Thiel (Crown Business, $27.00)

5. "What If?" by Randall Munroe (HMH, $24.00)

6. "Unphiltered," by Phil Robertson (S&S/Howard, $25.99)

7. "Guinness World Records 2015," (Guinness World Records, $28.95)

8. "What I Know for Sure," by Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron, $24.99)

9. "The Forks over Knives Plan" by Matt Lederman (S&S/Touchstone, $24.99)

10. "World Order" by Henry Kissinger (Penguin Press, $36.00)

Week ended Sept. 21, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company.

(Editing by Patricia Reaney and David Gregorio)